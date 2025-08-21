Launching Digital Growth: How Kevin Machado Scaled Latin America’s Online Education Sector

When Kevin Machado founded DifuxiON Launch Agency, the world was in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced many entrepreneurs to shut their physical doors—and they weren’t prepared to open digital ones. Under Machado’s leadership, DifuxiON successfully launched over seven digital education programs across Latin America, generating more than $1 million in combined client revenue during a time when most businesses were collapsing. For Machado, the gap was clear: “Many business owners didn’t know how to digitize their models,” he recalls. “Even something as basic as collecting client reviews to build trust was unfamiliar to them.”

Originally created to help Latin American entrepreneurs bring their services online, DifuxiON is now evolving into Growins, a rebranded launch agency integrating artificial intelligence across its services. But the original mission remains the same: empower clients to scale through digital systems, smart funnels, and automation. Over time, this vision has helped Kevin and his team drive over $1 million in product launch revenue, particularly in the growing field of online education.

Understanding an Underserved Market

One of Kevin’s key breakthroughs came through his work with healthcare professionals seeking U.S. certifications. “I started as an external provider for WePrep,” he explains. “But I saw a great opportunity to help these professionals navigate certification through targeted digital strategies.” Kevin’s digital strategies became central to WePrep’s expansion in Latin America, where his funnels and targeted campaigns directly supported thousands of healthcare professionals pursuing U.S. certification.

For entrepreneurs already based in the U.S., Machado noticed another common blind spot: misaligned marketing. “Many assumed Google Ads or a nice website were enough,” he says. “But Latin American audiences behave differently—they’re on social media, discovering opportunities through Instagram and Facebook. Without a tailored social strategy and strong funnel, scaling is very limited.”

Launching with a Proven Framework

Machado built his launch framework on Jeff Walker’s Product Launch Formula. The structure is both strategic and responsive: begin with audience-building campaigns, study objections, then deliver a high-impact online event where the offer is presented directly. While based on Walker’s framework, Machado tailored this system to Latin American consumer behavior, creating a proprietary model that consistently outperformed traditional U.S.-based launch strategies.

“The key is lead intelligence,” he says. “By collecting data before the launch, we’re able to speak directly to what the audience needs.” This approach helped a psychiatrist client convert 400 buyers simultaneously, and supported an international certification company in generating over 1,000 paid enrollments in a single year.

Funnels That Evolve with Behavior

For Kevin, funnel design is not one-size-fits-all—it’s adaptive. “A high-converting funnel is a living system,” he explains. His team often uses Video Sales Letter (VSL) funnels: short, targeted videos that address a single problem.

“Every business has its own purchase cycle,” he says. “A funnel for an insurance broker won’t work for a law firm. You have to understand what drives attention and meet it with a solution. As I always say: Where attention goes, money flows.”

Tools of the Trade: GoHighLevel and Meta Ads

At the operational core of his launches is GoHighLevel, a CRM and workflow automation tool. “It lets us centralize lead forms, follow-ups, and communication,” says Machado. His expertise with GoHighLevel has been recognized in regional marketing summits, where he has been invited to present case studies on workflow automation. He complements this with Meta Ads, where emotional relevance drives performance.

In one standout campaign, Kevin helped a Latin American import consultant triple lead projections and cut cost-per-lead by 66%. “We targeted a real pain point—fear of fraud—and used real testimonials and stories to address it.”

Onboarding, Retention, and Team Operations

Client satisfaction isn’t just about results—it starts at onboarding. Machado’s process includes a kickoff meeting, a project calendar, and a clearly defined scope. “We eliminate ambiguity from the beginning,” he says.

To support this, he’s built a remote team of over 15 professionals across Colombia, Venezuela, and Argentina. “Everyone knows their role, follows clear protocols, and communicates regularly,” he notes. This structure has helped the agency deliver large-scale launches without compromising quality.

Lessons in Resilience and Regional Insight

One of the hardest parts of building DifuxiON was starting from Venezuela. “We faced financial instability, legal shifts, and currency volatility,” Machado says. To overcome it, he diversified into more stable markets like Colombia and the U.S.—a move that brought sustainability and long-term clients. Despite these barriers, Machado not only scaled operations to Colombia and the U.S. but also built a remote team of 30+ professionals, making his agency one of the first Venezuelan-founded digital firms to reach multi-country operations

Now, as the agency transitions into Growins, Machado is focused on AI integration and continuing to serve Latin American professionals at scale.

Kevin’s Advice for Digital Educators in LATAM

Machado offers three core lessons for digital entrepreneurs looking to scale education products in Latin America:

“Understand where your market lives—Latinos buy through social media.”

“Don’t just sell a product—solve a real, emotional problem.”

“Identify the client’s 3 a.m. pain—the thing that keeps them up at night—and make that your solution.”



These principles, combined with his proven record of scaling multimillion-dollar launches, position Kevin as a leading architect of Latin America’s digital education sector.

With this blend of empathy, data, and execution, Kevin Machado has helped shape a new blueprint for education entrepreneurs—one launch at a time.