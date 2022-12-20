Iran’s Khamenei vs Iran protests: Implosion from within?

In his first speech about nationwide uprising, Iran’s Khamenei criticized the system’s “elites” and said:

You should understand that the issue is not compassion for a young girl *1, you should have understood this, if you don’t understand, understand it!” If you understand, then you should take your position! (And be firm) 4 October 2022-.

This speech, which in fact is a “directive,” is another litmus test showing Khamenei’s poor position with regards to his previous “God on Earth” inheritance from his predecessor.

Unexpectedly, as Iran’s nationwide uprising has entered its fourth month, some of the “elites” are coming to the scene with vocal rhetoric that breaks tradition and reveals the depth of the divisions in the regime’s composition in office and the prospects of an implosion within the state.

Knowing that internal conflicts and contradictions are spiking high and very openly displayed on social media and the state media subduing Khamenei’s efforts to cover up the sham, the helpless “Supreme leader” who once represented “God on Earth” as indicated in Iran’s original constitution, asked his elites to be silent about deadly effect of the continued Iran nationwide Uprising on the regime’s elite forces and Government, and give a government order that “elite” to “please be silent!”

This “decree,” of course, has had no effect, since the threat to the regime’s existence is very practical, and the tidal wave of nationwide uprising, paralleled with its effect on international politics on Iran, coupled with the withering factional support for Khamenei himself, is irrefutable.

Abdallah Nouri, who was one of the closest relatives to Khomeini and was the Minister of the Interior in the government of Rafsanjani and Khatami, issued a detailed statement recently and writes:

The impasse in which the country is now caught is due to the fact that the majority of the people’s words and opinions are not heard, or the people’s words and opinions are interpreted according to the rulers. How can these protesting, criticizing, suffering and suffering people express their opposition to policies and policies that involve the opinions and decisions of the system’s leadership?

Such an official reaction in rejection of the “supreme leaders” directive has never been seen and was considered a taboo before the nationwide uprising of 2022.

It is clear that the uprising and its continuous strikes for more than 3 months have broken the taboo of the dictatorship of “Velayat Faqih” (Supreme Leadership) so much that some of the 43-year-old crimes of this regime, which the Iranian res

istance was constantly exposing, while constantly debunked by the regime are today, the talk of the day in Iranian society and on the streets.

The message is clear: the uprising and its continuous strikes for more than 3 months have broken the dictatorship of “Velayat Faqih” (Supreme Leadership) so much that some of the 43-year-old crimes of this regime, which the Iranian resistance was constantly exposing, while constantly debunked by the regime are talk of the day in Iranian society and on the streets.

*1: Reference to #Mahsah_Amini , killed after arrest by morality police of Iran