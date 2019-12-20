Burger City: It's on the way home.

A few friends of 50 years came back to the neighborhood and discovered the community needed a classic and simple “burger joint.” Hailing from Stockholm Street in Ridgewood, Dominic Roggio, Anthony Moschitta and Frank Barbarino have opened, Burger City.

Quick-serve, small and cozy, situated on Metropolitan Avenue off Eliot, Burger City awaits you the next time you ride these main thoroughfares. So if you require an easy-fast lunch or want to take a break from the evening kitchen, consider a nostalgic menu.

I immediately recognized that taste of pickle and onion topped burgers, as well as their super thick shakes (I had the Black and White), that reminded me of an old standby, White Castle. Of course, these burgers are FRESH NOT FROZEN and larger, up to a quarter pounder doubled if you like. And naturally, they also offer Hebrew National hot dogs, knish or crispy chicken.

So check yourself out in the large mirrors while your order is prepared, nibble some French Fries or grab a stool-view window of Forest Avenue. And even if you don’t happen to be passing by, they have Free Parking and they deliver.

Burger City.

62-20 Forest Avenue,

Ridgewood, NY 11385.

(917) 909-1547

(917) 909-1589

Check out David’s book, Carrots & Apples:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1081718374?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860