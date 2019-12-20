Burger City: It’s on the Way Home

By
David Pambianchi
-

A few friends of 50 years came back to the neighborhood and discovered the community needed a classic and simple “burger joint.” Hailing from Stockholm Street in Ridgewood, Dominic Roggio, Anthony Moschitta and Frank Barbarino have opened, Burger City.

Burger City: It's on the way home.
Burger City in Queens, New York City. Photo: David Pambianchi, at NewsBlaze

Quick-serve, small and cozy, situated on Metropolitan Avenue off Eliot, Burger City awaits you the next time you ride these main thoroughfares. So if you require an easy-fast lunch or want to take a break from the evening kitchen, consider a nostalgic menu.

I immediately recognized that taste of pickle and onion topped burgers, as well as their super thick shakes (I had the Black and White), that reminded me of an old standby, White Castle. Of course, these burgers are FRESH NOT FROZEN and larger, up to a quarter pounder doubled if you like. And naturally, they also offer Hebrew National hot dogs, knish or crispy chicken.

Burger City: It's on the way home.
It’s on the way home. Photo: David Pambianchi, at NewsBlaze

So check yourself out in the large mirrors while your order is prepared, nibble some French Fries or grab a stool-view window of Forest Avenue. And even if you don’t happen to be passing by, they have Free Parking and they deliver.

Burger City: It's on the way home.
Looking Sweet. Photo: David Pambianchi, at NewsBlaze

Burger City.

62-20 Forest Avenue,

Ridgewood, NY 11385.

(917) 909-1547

(917) 909-1589

Check out David’s book, Carrots & Apples:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1081718374?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

David Pambianchi

David Pambianchi is a New York writer, who loves to tell stories about the city, the people, the entertainment, the sport and the businesses that catch his attention.

Novel: Carrots & Apples https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VPN482Y/ref=nav_timeline_asin?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1

