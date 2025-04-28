A Criminal Regime’s Small Group of Lackeys in Albania

Following the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador and the closure of the regime’s embassy in Albania due to terrorist activities, this regime has deployed a small group of lackeys consisting of a few Iranians and several Albanian men and women to advance its disinformation in Albania.

Criminal Regime

Albanian officials have also raised these types of activities by the Iranian regime. In parliamentary sessions in October and November 2024, the Special Commission for Combating Misinformation and Other Forms of Foreign Interference in the Country’s Democratic Processes, the Albanian Minister of Defense, and other officials revealed that Iran has targeted Albania with misinformation.

Several Iranians who are members of this gang are known as traitors by other Iranians because they have turned their backs on their former freedom-loving friends in the People’s Mojahedin living in Ashraf 3 in Albania and joined the enemy.

Albanians Working For Iran

The Iranian regime has also deployed an Albanian man named Aldo Sulollari and several Albanian women who live with these men for the regime’s dirty and deceitful purposes in this group of lackeys.

These individuals have been operating under the name of the “Nejat Society of Albania” since the fall of 2023. Most of them were recruited by the Iranian embassy when Mohammadnia was the regime’s ambassador to Albania.

Mohammadnia was an international criminal and a senior deputy in Iran’s notorious Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS), operating under diplomatic cover. He was expelled from Albania in December 2018 for activities endangering security of the country.

The U.S. government sanctioned Mohammadnia on March 25, 2025, along with two others, for their involvement in the death of an American agent in Iran named Robert Levinson. The U.S. sanctioned three Iranian officials allegedly involved in the death of FBI agent Robert Levinson. [Reuters]

Asila

The current members of the “Nejat Society” gang operated under the name of “Asila.” After the Special Prosecution Combating Corruption and Organized Crimes (SPAK) accused Asila and its members of receiving money from the Iranian regime’s terrorist Quds Force, the Iranian regime closed Asila.

Recently, the MOIS appointed Aldo Sulollari as the head of the “Nejat Society of Albania.” Hassan Heyrani, head of Asila and another dangerous MOIS agent in Albania, recruited Sulollari as media manager for Asila. Albania expelled Heyrani from the country in early 2023 as persona non grata.

The ultimate goal of the regime in forming this group of lackeys is to spread disinformation and demonize the members of the Mojahedin in Ashraf 3, to legitimize and pave the way for renewed terrorist activities. Sulollari, in his service to the criminal mullahs in Iran and in spreading disinformation against the Mojahedin, has turned his Facebook account, according to opponents, into a garbage dump filled with the filth of MOIS against Iran’s democratic opposition.

Iranian Proxies

The Iranian regime, with its proxy forces in other Western countries, is engaged in activities similar to those it is carrying out in Albania. The reputable Foundation for Defense of Democracies in the US wrote on February 6, 2025, about the terrorist Quds Force, with which many members of the “Nejat Society” of Albania are linked. “The Quds Force functions as Iran’s external intelligence and covert operations arm, with responsibilities ranging from managing proxy militias to conducting assassinations, kidnappings, and sabotage operations abroad. It works closely with the MOIS in several key areas, including infiltrating opposition groups, creating terrorist and paramilitary networks, countering foreign intelligence threats, running disinformation campaigns….”

See: Analysis: Unpacking Iran’s counterintelligence apparatus [Long War Journal]

According to this report, one of the goals of the terrorist Quds Force is disinformation campaigns, which the members of the “Nejat Society” are engaged in.

NewsMax Coverage

Given the similar examples we are witnessing in Albania, the independent American website Newsmax, on March 27, 2025, quoted Ivan Sasha Sheehan, a professor of public and international relations at the University of Baltimore, as saying: “Campaigns to discredit and harass the Iranian Resistance are directly or indirectly linked to Tehran.”

On March 4, 2025, Reuters quoted British Security Minister Dan Jarvis in the UK Parliament as saying that the Iranian regime “targets opponents on British soil and targets media organizations and journalists who report on the regime’s violent oppression.”

Dan Jarvis, naming the Iranian regime’s proxy groups in England, said: “Anyone working for regimes like Iran’s, whether for ideological or financial reasons, will feel the full force of that law.” The law provides for a 5-year prison sentence for these individuals.

Statement To UNHRC

A written statement distributed by the United Nations Human Rights Council on 9 September emphasizes that: The campaign of misinformation and victim blaming by the Iranian government officials that the Special Rapporteur [on the human rights situation in Iran] refers to is exactly what the agents of the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran use in Albania under the name of Nejat Society against the members of the PMOI [The Iranian people’s Mojahedin or MEK].

