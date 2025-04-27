Menu
Whenever I'm Alone With You
Image @ Guillaume Campanacci
1 min.Read

Whenever I’m Alone with You (2025)

Ernest Dempsey
By Ernest Dempsey

The first thing Indie cinema makes you think of is budget; these are limited-budget movies and often see a limited release and distribution with no big names attached to them. Whenever I’m Alone with You breaks from this stereotype by catching your eye with its style of filmmaking.

Whenever I'm Alone With You
Image @ Guillaume Campanacci

Written, directed, and produced by the duo Guillaume Campanacci and Vesper Egon, this highly stylized romance/relationship drama stars Campanacci as himself – a suicidal Frenchman who meets Vedrana (Vesper Egon), the girl meant to be his better half at a party and it transforms his loveless life. The interesting and unique dynamics of their relationship are captured in the moments that make Whenever I’m Alone with You.

Guillaume and Vesper create a compelling on-screen chemistry with moments of humor and passion. From “I’m done with love,” to “End my misery,” Guillaume’s character undergoes the transformation that is visible only via the presence of his mate.

Outstanding Elements of Whenever I’m Alone with You

The work on music, color, and background stands out for a romance as it replaces cliché with style. The dialogue between the lead characters sounds fresh and soulful, imparting a realistic touch to the voices involved. One of the notable elements in the presentation style is picking a frame of a shot and blacking out the rest to jump from a moment to a new one, thus shifting the viewer’s mood. This serves well as visual transition instead of fadeouts and fade-ins.

Much of the supporting cast acts quite like a family, adding to the movie’s realism and biographical nature of the story. But it’s the father’s character, the head of the family, who amuses the viewers most with his banter in scenes of family gatherings.

Shot in Cannes and the beautiful French south, Whenever I’m Alone with You is both in English and French. English subtitles are displayed with many scenes the dialogue is in French. It’s a movie for those who want something new in the romance genre and particularly those men who don’t see any further of the love line ahead.

Bessent Calls for Reforms to Restore Balance at IMF and World Bank

