Iran: Inspiring Message On The 105th Day of #IranRevolution

𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙄𝙧𝙖𝙣 “𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫..𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐫 .. 𝐈𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭” “From Jam to Tehran … my life for Iran”

The photo below is sent from Bushehr, south-western Iran.

It is a reply to Khamenei’s recent threat that “Everything has to end.”

Organized Resistance in Iran

Behind this threat is the fear displayed daily in state media, of the protesters’ tendency to get organized and stay in touch with the “organized resistance” most feared by the ruling mullahs called the PMOI throughout the days of #IranRevolution.

Recent interviews and articles in Iran’s main media reflect open fear towards the growth of a “grouplet” that has the power to organize the nationwide resistance, “influence people leading” the protests and is “brainwashing” the youth in the country.

One official said: “They have no fear (in the prison). When you tell them to repent, he (the detained protester) smiles back and says, why should I? You should repent because your days are coming to an end!” This official expressed fear that the new generation knows what they are doing and have no fear.

The outcome of the past 106 days of nationwide protests in 280 cities is a weaker Khamenei, sky-high prices, the nosediving of the main currency, the Rial, and an ongoing major fuel shortage crisis.

Weak Supreme Leader

Despite the “Supreme leader’s” threats and decree coupled with major so-called clerical rallies to condemn with the utmost severity “those who wage war against God,” and despite recent hangings of protesters; the nationwide protests have spread and have gone under the skin of the regime and interwoven into society.

Daily commemorative ceremonies of hundreds of protesters killed, have a common moto:

“Death to Dictator, Death to Khamenei.”

#Tehran Teargas in memorial service for #HamidrezaRouhi – killed protester

despite heavy presence of IRGC-Intel agency the huge crowd is persistent to chant:

SHAMEFULL ..

Down with Dictator it is 104th day of #IranRevolution #Iran #حمیدرضاروحی pic.twitter.com/8NIJLc5ROg — CSH/SAzari (@Sazari2015) December 29, 2022

“Night campaigns” break the silence imposed by the heavy presence of aggressive government forces that try to stop protests. These “campaigns” are echoes of anti-governmental chants from rooftops and balconies. Many participants have been arrested or abducted after being identified, but the campaign is still ongoing.

Tonight#Tehran -Punak district

night campaign of echoing chants:

It's the year of Blood…Sid Ali (Khamenei)is toppled

Mullahs must get lost #IranRevolution #Iran pic.twitter.com/Lvkl1n22kp — CSH/SAzari (@Sazari2015) December 29, 2022

Regime Elite Infighting

Every day the nationwide uprising continues in Iran (#IranRevolution), internal feuds and conflicts between the regime elites become more intense. As reiterated with apathy by various Iranian officials, the situation will never return to the situation before the uprising.

IRGC commander, Abazari, who was introduced as the leading adviser of Khamenei’s army and the former deputy of Imam Hossein Officers’ University, in a public speech while whining and complaining about the “elders and elites who are genuinely nonplussed,” says: We saw the great commanders, those who were the first-rate officials of this system – we saw that they did little. We saw that they stood against the values, against the system and against the “Agha” (referring to Iran’s Ali Khamenei). Why did you remain silent now that it is time to defend the system?

This feeble official reaction, of course, is the tip of the iceberg of implosion within the regime that pretends to be robust in its international activities and is reminiscent of another crisis.

Khamenei Weakens

Above all, this crisis manifests itself in the weakening Khamenei’s position as the head of the system. At the beginning of the #IranRevolution (October 3), he emphatically decreed in a speech for his “Khawas” (elites) stressing: “if you don’t understand, understand! If you understand, you should declare a position!”

But these “Khawas” who are afraid and worried about the dark fate of the system, try to sustain themselves through servile flattery and yet continue to nag fears about the situation that threatens the shipwrecked regime in open statements and letters pointing out the mistakes and errors of the helpless caliph.

The Final Word

This situation is one of the effects of the nationwide uprising for a Democratic Republic in Iran by the people during the past 106 days.

Time is on the side of the protesters and their resistance. The situation will never return to what it was before.

As said well by IRGC commander Abazari, while expressing doubts about his own durability in the disorganized ranks of the system, he concludes the reason for the ongoing nationwide uprising and says: “We must prepare ourselves for more and bigger seditions (Uprising).”