Yes, Happy New Year 2023

Wishing a Happy New Year to all our readers, writers and editors for 2023, from the team at NewsBlaze.

2022 wasn’t a very pleasant year for many people, and we’re not going to rub salt in the wounds today by going over those things.

Instead, we’re just hoping for a better 2023 by taking our own actions to make it better.

The cavalry isn’t coming to save us, but there are a growing number of people on the side of the people, and we are with them.

A special thank-you goes out to Elon Musk for removing yoke of the tyranny from twitter. And an extra thank-you for releasing the Twitter Files that prove what many of us knew all along – that governments and private companies conspired to suppress discussion, science and freedom.

Happy New Year for 2023 to all. Except for the tyrants.