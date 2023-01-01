Happy New Year 2023

By
Alan Gray
-

Yes, Happy New Year 2023

Wishing a Happy New Year to all our readers, writers and editors for 2023, from the team at NewsBlaze.

2022 wasn’t a very pleasant year for many people, and we’re not going to rub salt in the wounds today by going over those things.

Instead, we’re just hoping for a better 2023 by taking our own actions to make it better.

The cavalry isn’t coming to save us, but there are a growing number of people on the side of the people, and we are with them.

A special thank-you goes out to Elon Musk for removing yoke of the tyranny from twitter. And an extra thank-you for releasing the Twitter Files that prove what many of us knew all along – that governments and private companies conspired to suppress discussion, science and freedom.

Happy New Year for 2023 to all. Except for the tyrants.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

