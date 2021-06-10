Iran Election – False Polarity and Corrupt

The result of the Iran Election is already known. According to the Iranian State Newspaper, Resalat: “The current false polarity (among presidential candidates) is aiming national unity, cohesion, and security, and creates a rift in which the U.S., British and Zionist security services sow the seeds of national antagonism and provide the main fuel for soft overthrow.”

Iran Election Bumpy Ride

Despite Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s wishes for the election to appear smooth and non-biased, the aborted candidacy of Larijani, the former speaker of the parliament, temporarily changed the dynamics of Iran’s June presidential election. It created a situation that the regime fears, where the infighting between the factions becomes apparent to the world at large. It is worth noting that Ebrahim Raisi is a candidate in June’s presidential election and was Iran’s head of judiciary before announcing his candidacy.

In March 2020, during Iran’s parliamentary election, Khamenei’s Guardian Council disqualified all candidates deemed less loyal to him, including those who had been qualified or were members of the parliament for two or three terms. This method was Khamenei’s way of forming a loyal parliament consisting of all like-minded individuals.

Regime’s Vital Principles

An article published in the Resalat newspaper calls this a “false dichotomy.” Whether approved by the Guardian Council or not, all the current presidential candidates believe in the two most essential and vital principles (or two pillars) on which the Islamic Republic of Iran has built its existence.

Belligerence and Repression

These pillars are belligerent policies abroad and widespread internal repression. In one form or another, all the candidates have been instrumental in the implementation of these policies. They have held military and national security positions and have been part of the regime’s oppressive apparatus.

Infighting

The infighting is based upon a fear of losing what they have gained through corruption, but these splits created by the factions is splintering the foundation of its power. No matter what happens after this election, Khamenei is faced with mounting opposition from the Iranian people themselves and an international community that is unwilling to continue to allow their terrorist activities.

How Khamenei Maintains Power

The social and political dynamics in play right now make it clear that the regime cannot remain in power because it is unwilling to address the challenges facing the Iranian people. Instead, like all dictators unwilling to face the consequences of their actions, Khamenei is attempting to maintain power by squashing any voices speaking out in opposition and attempting to distract the Iranians from the bigger problems facing the nation.

In a speech on the first day of the Iranian New Year, Khamenei said: “The last thing about the (presidential) election is that our dear nation should not use the election as a symbol of bipolarity. Put aside these wrong divisions of left and right and the like.” (Khamenei – March 21, 2021)

Uprisings in Previous Iran Elections

After the two uprisings of November 2017 and December 2019, carried out based on unprecedented poverty, high prices, and inflation, and took the regime by surprise, Khamenei decided to pursue a contractionary policy, especially in the upcoming presidential elections.

Khamenei is very concerned that a spark will be ignited in the presidential election and could cause a barrel of political gunpowder to explode in the angered and raged society. A low voter turnout will make it clear that this election is a sham just like all the others. The Iranian people are being held hostage by a regime that wants to line its pockets while leaving the people in poverty.

Corruption and Mismanagement

As a result of colossal government corruption and massive mismanagement, Iran’s economy has become very brittle, approaching a state of collapse. The people’s dismay and discontent towards the government have reached an explosive level.

The COVID-19 vaccination crisis caused by Khamenei’s ban on the purchase of U.S., French, and British vaccines resulted in the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people. It has infuriated Iranians who watched their loved ones die. An array of social and economic issues are surfacing every day.

Iran Election Fraud

In the eyes of the Iranian people and the global community, Raisi is a renowned killer of political prisoners in 1988, despite the fact that Khamenei has handpicked him to be his successor and the next president. He is one of the prime violators of human rights.

Under the regime’s authority Raisi contributed to an array of massive corruption at every level of government.

How could such a corrupt and inhuman person become the elected president unless the election was rigged! The people’s discontent will lead to another massive uprising as soon as relief from COVID-19 is achieved. A more fierce uprising will wash away Khamenei’s system and regime.