Israel Makes a Vacation in Azerbaijan More Affordable

Get your passport ready: Israel’s Minister of Transportation new airline agreements offer more affordable flights to Baku, Azerbaijan. Vacation in Azerbaijan is more affordable, thanks to Israel.

In two and a half hours flight time, with fast and easy access to an entry visa to Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a curious traveler could have a lovely weekender, in the Southern Caucasus, by the Caspian Sea.

Israel’s Minister of Transportation Miri Regev announced that a new aviation agreement with Azerbaijan has been submitted to the government of Israel for approval, where the increase in flights to Baku and the encouragement of competition between the various airlines will, in the future, help affect the prices of the flights between Jerusalem and Baku.

The new aviation agreement with Azerbaijan will enhance the already very cordial relations between the two allied countries.

Israel Ministry of Transportation‘s announcement reads: “Transportation Minister Miri Regev is opening the skies to additional flights to Thailand, Vietnam and Azerbaijan. Minister Regev presented three new aviation agreements to the Knesset, in preparation for their approval by the government. The agreements allow for a significant increase in the supply of direct flights to the destinations, and the removal of restrictions on a number of airline companies that operate direct flights to these countries.”

Minister Miri Regev reacted to the subject matter and said: “In recent months, we have opened new airline routes between Tel Aviv and Tokyo, Japan and between Tel Aviv and Dublin, Ireland. This summer we are seeing a record year in the number of passengers on international flights from Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport, and I am sure that in the coming year we will continue to break records in passengers’ traffic to overseas destinations and in the opening of new routes.”

The new agreement that was signed with Azerbaijan, a country where the demand for vacations among Israelis has only increased recently, will allow more airlines to operate direct flights between Israel and Azerbaijan, thus encouraging competition and lowering flight prices.

Azerbaijan offers the curious traveler a laid back, friendly attentive welcome; many weather conditions, summer or winter; remarkable culinary experience; a dive into history and tradition; sea and mountain sights; typical to Azerbaijan touring destinations and of course reasonably priced shopping experience.

Affordable travel prices go both ways. This reduction in air travel is an open invitation for Azerbaijan’s citizens to visit Israel as well.

I, the writer, have visited Azerbaijan on many occasions and I recommend you follow my footsteps.

