Slovakia Joins Global Debate Over Gender Education in Schools

Slovakia has become the latest battleground in a global fight over how and when children are introduced to gender identity education.

Gender Education in Schools

The country’s Ministry of Education is proposing to lower compulsory preschool attendance from age five to three. Critics say this would open the door to teaching gender ideology to children at a much earlier stage.

An open letter, already published elsewhere, intensified the debate this month. +Timothy, Secretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate, appealed directly to Archbishop Cyril, urging resistance to what he called “moral decay.” He warned that the changes would amount to a national “spiritual and physical catastrophe.”

Vatican Document Sparks Resistance

The controversy comes amid wider church divisions over Fiducia Supplicans, a Vatican declaration approving blessings for same-sex couples. While Slovakia’s bishops supported the document, religious leaders in Poland, Hungary, and Ukraine have rejected it.

+Timothy called on Eastern Slovak bishops to withdraw from the Slovak Bishops’ Conference if it continues backing the declaration. He said doing so would “set an example” for other Catholic leaders in the region.

Vatican Document Sparks Resistance

Slovakia’s constitutional amendment vote, scheduled for September, will decide whether to enshrine male and female as the only genders, ban surrogate motherhood, and ensure parents control sex education in schools.

The debate mirrors disputes elsewhere in Europe. Hungary and Poland have restricted gender teaching, while Scandinavian countries promote early education on gender identity and children’s autonomy.

The United States is also divided, with ongoing battles over parental rights, transgender healthcare for minors, and school curricula.

A Pivotal Decision Ahead

For Slovakia, the decision could reshape both education and church influence. Religious leaders argue the stakes are national identity and children’s welfare. Progressives see the changes as a threat to rights and inclusivity.

The September vote is expected to show whether Slovakia will align with its conservative neighbors or move closer to Western Europe’s progressive stance.

+Timothy’s letter underscored the growing pressure. “Moral decay is spreading at an unimaginable speed,” he wrote, warning that without decisive action, Slovakia faces a perilous future.

Open Letter Video Opposes Gender Education in Schools