The Salvation Army Renovo Invites The Community To Open House

It has been a busy summer of transition for The Salvation Army Renovo Service Extension Center and the Project HOPE After-School Program. The small but mighty service unit has moved from the Episcopal Church on 3rd Street and has reopened at the First United Methodist Church of Renovo on 7th Street.

The reopening was led under the direction of Regional Manager Michelle Cipilewski of Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Salvation Army Move

The move has come as quite a shock to the community, but Social Services Caseworker Robin Davenport remains positive. The service center serves the western Clinton County community providing bill and rent assistance, weekly food distributions, and aid to the homeless.

Between the new location and the partnership with the church it is a win-win situation for the community.

The service center also houses a seasonal after-school program. Last year, 38 children from the community took part in this program under the direction of new Program Director Donna Kshir.

Special Guests

The children had the opportunity to meet some very special guests; State Representative Stephanie Borowicz, Miss Theresa from the Land Fill, Kaleb George (bunnies), Jodi Button (chicks), Ashley Sporney (turkey chicks), Robin Davenport (goat kids), Angel Lehman (farming and gardening), Michelle Davis (Christmas pageant), Gail White and Cindy Pearce (Bible studies), among other fun activities including providing the children with the opportunity to spend a week at Camp Ladore.

Open House

An open house is being held on Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the community is invited to attend. This will allow area residents to sign up for Fresh Express and Weis Donations, as well as sign your child(ren) up for the after-school program that runs Monday through Friday from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the school year.

Light refreshments and snacks will be served.

If you have any questions about social service assistance or the after-school program you may phone the Salvation Army Renovo at 570-923-1011 or the Project Hope After-School Program at 570-923-1710.