The Big Five States, Bigger Consequences: Post-Pandemic Driving Habits

A new whitepaper tracking from Omega Law Group 2019–2023 crash trends across the five most populous states—California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania—concludes that the COVID-19 era did more than change how much Americans drive; it changed how they drive. The research shows that pandemic-era risk behaviors (speeding, impairment, distraction) collided with economic stressors and rising uninsured rates, producing a higher fatality baseline and ballooning costs that now exceed half a trillion dollars annually for injuries alone.

Headline Findings: Elevated Risk That Outlasted the Lockdowns

Across the five states, the whitepaper identifies 64,476 fatal crashes resulting in 69,944 deaths from 2019–2023. Even as the nation drove less in 2020, Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) fell 11% year-over-year to 2.90 trillion miles—fatal crashes rose to 12,310 (from 11,544 in 2019). The surge intensified in 2021, the period’s deadliest year, with 13,970 fatal crashes. Fatalities eased modestly thereafter (13,702 in 2022; 12,950 in 2023), but 2023 still finished 12.2% above 2019, evidence that risky driving habits forged on emptier roads persisted as traffic returned.

Meanwhile, car ownership proved resilient. Registered vehicles dipped slightly in 2020 (275.9M) but rebounded and surpassed pre-pandemic levels, rising to 284.6M by 2023. Average miles per driver recovered partway—11,408 in 2023—but remained 3.3% below 2019’s 11,797, signaling a durable shift to hybrid schedules and more localized travel.

State Snapshots: Why Geography Still Matters

California & Texas dominated total fatal-crash counts across the period. California recorded the dataset’s single-year peak in speeding deaths with 1,590 in 2021 , while Texas led four of five years in speeding fatalities, peaking at 1,525 in 2022 .

Florida hit a high of 3,453 fatal crashes in 2021 , declining by 2023 yet remaining above 2019 levels—consistent with lingering post-pandemic risk norms.

New York and Pennsylvania showed comparatively stable annual totals (roughly 1,000–1,150 fatal crashes per year), underscoring how enforcement intensity, roadway mix, transit alternatives, and urban density can shape outcomes.

“We didn’t just shrink commute miles during the pandemic; we normalized behaviors—higher speeds, more distraction, more impairment—that continue to inflate fatality risk,” said a spokesperson for the research team. “The geographic differences show where policy and enforcement can bend the curve fastest.”

The Risk Engines: Alcohol, Speed, Distraction

Alcohol-Impaired Driving: 32% of traffic deaths involved BAC ≥ .08 . Alcohol-related fatalities climbed from 4,353 (2019) to 5,833 (2023) —a 34% rise—with Texas consistently posting the highest annual counts and peaking at 1,925 in 2021 .

Speeding: Speed deaths rose from 3,237 (2019) to 4,474 (2021) ( +38% ), easing thereafter but remaining above pre-COVID . California and Texas were the principal contributors in the worst years.

Distracted Driving: Deaths increased from 946 (2019) to 1,106 (2022) before a slight decline to 1,018 (2023). Texas led each year, including 493 distracted-driving fatalities in 2022 alone.

Who, When, and Where Risk Concentrates

Age: Drivers 25–34 led the period in alcohol-impaired, speeding, and distracted-driving fatalities (over 2,700 alcohol; 3,400+ speeding; 914 distracted across the Big Five states). Drivers aged 35–44 ranked second in alcohol and speed deaths.

Gender: Men accounted for roughly 73% of all fatalities ( 50,973 of 69,944 ), a ratio that held steady throughout the period.

Timing: Nighttime crashes accounted for 58% of all fatalities (40,353 vs. 29,182 daytime). Weekdays carried 67% of deaths (47,019 vs. 22,925 on weekends), reflecting the continued concentration of risk in work-week traffic flows even as remote/hybrid work persisted.

Uninsured & Underinsured: The Silent Force Behind Rising Costs

Economic strain during the pandemic coincided with a climb in uninsured motorists from 11.1% (2019) to 14.2% (2021). By 2023, an estimated one in three drivers (33.4%) was uninsured or underinsured, compounding uncompensated losses, pushing premiums higher, and undermining crash victims’ financial recovery. For families already facing medical bills and lost income, coverage gaps frequently determine whether recovery is sustainable—or impossible.

The Cost Curve: Up and to the Right

2019: $340B in direct economic loss; $1.37T in total societal harm.

2022: $465B in direct losses; $1.9T in societal harm.

2023: $513.8B in injury-related costs alone; estimated ~$460B economic losses from fatal/serious crashes; ~$1.85T in societal harm.

These figures capture medical care, emergency response, lost productivity, litigation and insurance, property damage, and congestion—a persistent drag on households, employers, and state budgets.

What States, Cities, Employers, and Carriers Can Do Now

Target After-Dark Weekday Risk: Deploy DUI/speed patrols on commuter corridors Mon–Fri evenings, align operations with seasonal darkness shifts, and expand lighting/speed harmonization on high-injury stretches. Focus on Ages 25–44: Pair workplace outreach and campus campaigns with rideshare incentives; promote phone Do-Not-Disturb-While-Driving defaults and in-vehicle lockouts. Speed Management at Scale: Pilot variable speed limits, automated work-zone enforcement, and corridor-wide speed harmonization where feasible; prioritize hot spots with layered tech + enforcement. Insurance Reality Check: Promote UM/UIM awareness and med-pay options; support transparent, fair claims processes and interim lawsuit funding for injured parties to avoid predatory settlements. Keep the Good from Hybrid Work: Encourage flexible scheduling to reduce peak congestion and secondary crashes; synchronize freight windows and urban deliveries with lower-conflict times. Data-Driven Deployment: Refresh high-injury network maps quarterly; align patrols and PSAs with event calendars, weather, and school terms.

“We can’t build our way out of behavior,” the spokesperson added. “But we can time, target, and tech our way to immediate gains—especially in states where the exposure and the costs are highest.”

About the Study

This whitepaper synthesizes crash, fatality, VMT, registration, demographic, and behavioral data for 2019–2023 across California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania, drawing on the CDC, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Census Bureau, and the Insurance Information Institute. The objective: inform transportation planning, public-health messaging, insurance strategy, and pre-emptive preparation for any future large-scale disruptions.