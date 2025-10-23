Tourists, Trucking, and 2 A.M: The Deadly Triad Driving I-95 Fatalities

A fresh look at Interstate 95 from The Schiller Kessler Group paints a stark picture: tourism volume, heavy trucking, and late-night risk behaviors combine to form a “deadly triad” on America’s busiest East Coast highway. The new whitepaper argues that while headline projects are modernizing bridges and adding lanes, operational and behavioral countermeasures are still the fastest route to saving lives.

I-95 is both a commercial lifeline and a vacation superhighway. It’s 1,917 miles of mixed-purpose traffic across 15 states, with daily volumes averaging ~72,000 vehicles and surging above 300,000 at chokepoints. From 2019–2023, the highway averaged 340+ fatalities annually, hitting 382 in 2020 as pandemic-emptied lanes fueled extreme speeding.

Congestion Isn’t Just Annoying, It’s Deadly

Notorious bottlenecks amplify risk. The George Washington Bridge/Fort Lee approach and the Cross Bronx Expressway routinely rank among the most congested in the nation, with commuters losing 20+ hours/year. In New England, the southwest Connecticut segment (Stamford/Fairfield County) has been cited as the busiest interstate segment in the U.S., with drivers losing ~150 hours/year to gridlock. Congestion feeds rear-end fatal crashes—I-95’s leading deadly crash type, by pairing distracted drivers with sudden queuing and heavy truck platoons.

Tourists Change the Equation

Florida’s beaches and Orlando’s attractions, as well as coastal draws across Georgia and the Carolinas, bring millions of out-of-state drivers, fatigued, unfamiliar with exits, and more likely to make last-second maneuvers. The whitepaper attributes 112 alcohol-related deaths on Florida’s I-95 (2019–2023) to this environment, more than 40% of impairment deaths along the corridor. In the North, Connecticut logged 33 alcohol-related I-95 fatalities despite a relatively short mileage, evidence that vacation flows can magnify risk even where the corridor is shorter.

When It’s Deadliest: Weekends at 2 A.M.

Across years, the worst single hour for fatalities sits in the 2:00–2:59 a.m. slot on Saturdays and Sundays. In 2023, 13 people were killed in that one-hour block on a single Saturday. At that time of night, alcohol, fatigue, low visibility, and lighter enforcement converge, especially on 70–75 mph southern segments.

Freight & Speed: The Southern Multiplier

Southern states average higher legal speeds, longer rural runs, and intense freight flows from ports. Combined with tourist surges, that creates mixed-class, mixed-purpose traffic at elevated speeds, a recipe for high-severity outcomes. Corridor fatality rates reflect this: I-95 averages ~0.18 deaths per mile per year vs ~0.11 nationally; Florida hits ~0.39, the Carolinas ~0.25, while Connecticut is closer to national norms at ~0.06.

What’s Being Built, and What Still Works Fast

Upgrades in motion include the $825M SC/GA expansion and bridge replacements, $136.5M West Haven (CT) bridge replacement (aimed at crash reductions by 2027), variable speed operations near Fredericksburg (VA), and ~$133M in Maine bridge grants to overhaul aging spans. These are vital, but operational and behavioral tools can deliver earlier impact:

Operations & Behavior Playbook

Dynamic operations: Expand variable speed limits , queue warning , and hard-shoulder running in chokepoints; automate work-zone speed enforcement .

Hot-hour enforcement: Concentrate DUI/speed patrols on Fri–Sun 10 p.m.–4 a.m. , with data-led deployments at county hotspots (e.g., Broward, Palm Beach, St. Johns (FL); Robeson (NC); Colleton (SC) ).

Tourist comms: Push geo-targeted in-app safety prompts (maps/rental car partners), emphasizing follow distance, no phone, no last-minute lane changes , and sober driving .

Freight harmonization: Pilot truck lane management and speed harmonization where the truck/passenger mix is intense; expand truck parking to reduce fatigue-related incidents.

Local fixes: Add barriers, lighting, rumble strips, shoulder width, and interchange re-design at county clusters with repeated severe crashes.

“I-95’s danger isn’t a mystery; it’s a mix,” the authors note. “Tourists + trucks + 2 a.m. + 70–75 mph—that’s a predictable pattern we can disrupt with targeted operations and behavior change.”

About the Study: The whitepaper analyzes I-95 fatality counts (2019–2023), per-mile risk by state, crash types/timing, vehicle mix, congestion nodes, speed regimes, and the overlapping effects of tourism and freight. It benchmarks southern vs. northern segments and inventories current infrastructure initiatives alongside near-term operational interventions.