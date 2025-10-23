Menu
2025 Emerging Study By Intouch Insight
AI
3 min.Read

Hi Auto Releases Buyer’s Guide to Help QSRs Choose Smarter AI Voice Solutions

By Charlotte Mckinsey

In a market where every second in the drive-thru lane counts, Hi Auto is redefining speed and service for quick-service restaurants (QSRs). On October 20, 2025, the company unveiled its new Buyer’s Guide for QSRs, designed to help restaurant leaders evaluate AI order-taking solutions with confidence.

As more major chains adopt voice AI to improve order accuracy and efficiency, Hi Auto’s release comes at the perfect time. The company’s goal is clear: empower QSR operators to make smarter, data-driven decisions about AI investments and ensure that technology enhances the guest experience, not just throughput metrics.

Transforming the Drive-Thru Experience with Voice AI

Over the past year, QSR brands and franchise operators have accelerated the adoption of AI-powered order-taking to boost speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. The results are evident in higher throughput, larger order sizes, and improved staff morale. Yet, Hi Auto highlights that the biggest change is happening where it matters most: guest experience.

“The drive-thru AI order taker simplifies and standardizes the entire drive-thru experience,” said Roy Baharav, CEO and co-founder at Hi Auto. “Guests receive clear communication and consistent service no matter which lane or location they visit. The right AI system can even support loyalty programs and help create more personalized experiences.”

Inside Hi Auto’s Buyer’s Guide for QSR Decision-Makers

AI Drive-Thru Ordering System

Hi Auto’s Buyer’s Guide serves as a practical, data-focused resource for restaurant operators exploring voice AI. It walks readers through the critical considerations that determine whether an AI system can truly perform at scale. Topics include speech recognition quality, system integration, vendor reliability, and enterprise-level scalability.

One of its standout features is the Evaluation Matrix, which enables QSR leaders to compare vendors based on measurable benchmarks such as completion rate, accuracy, and support capability. The guide offers a roadmap for selecting technology partners that can deliver consistent performance across hundreds of stores.

Solving the Challenge of AI Accuracy in the Drive-Thru

The drive-thru lane remains one of the most acoustically difficult environments for AI systems. Background noise, multiple speakers in a single vehicle, and overlapping conversations make speech recognition accuracy a formidable challenge.

Hi Auto’s Buyer’s Guide identifies two metrics that determine whether a solution can scale: completion rate and accuracy. Completion rate measures how many orders are processed without human intervention, while accuracy reflects the percentage of correctly captured items.

Hi Auto reports over 93 percent completion and 96 percent accuracy across nearly 1,000 drive-thrus globally, exceeding the performance levels of many competitors. According to a 2025 report by InTouch Insight, similar systems at other national chains averaged just 67 to 70 percent completion, underscoring Hi Auto’s advantage in real-world conditions.

Building Enterprise-Ready AI Drive-Thru Systems

Beyond accuracy, scalability is the next major hurdle. Hi Auto’s guide emphasizes the importance of hybrid systems that blend AI automation with human oversight when needed. This approach ensures both reliability and consistency, even as restaurants expand across multiple regions.

The guide also details what enterprise-ready AI solutions should include: POS and menu board integration, real-time dashboards, franchise-level customization, and advanced data analytics. Hi Auto’s track record, supporting more than 1,000 drive-thrus across the U.S., U.K., New Zealand, and Australia, positions it as a proven leader capable of meeting those demands 

Hi Auto Sets the Benchmark for the Future of Drive-Thru AI

The future of quick-service restaurants is increasingly defined by automation, and the drive-thru lane sits at the heart of that transformation. With the launch of its Buyer’s Guide, Hi Auto is positioning itself as the industry benchmark for voice AI excellence, where speed, accuracy, and customer experience align.

By offering clarity in a rapidly evolving field, Hi Auto helps QSRs make smarter investments and deliver consistent, high-quality service across every location. For restaurant leaders planning their next step in AI adoption, Hi Auto’s message is straightforward: the right partner determines how far and how fast you can go.

Contact: Jake Smiths 

theventurecation@gmail.com 

