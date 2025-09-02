Menu
Search
Subscribe
Hi Auto AI Order Taker
AI
3 min.Read

Why AI in Drive-Thrus Keeps Stumbling, And How Hi Auto Plans to Change That

Charlotte Mckinsey
By Charlotte Mckinsey

For decades, the drive-thru has been both a revenue engine and a pain point for quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Margins depend on volume, but bottlenecks in the lane are stubbornly resistant to quick fixes. When major chains like McDonald’s and Taco Bell began experimenting with fully automated AI order taking, many in the industry saw it as the breakthrough that would finally solve the problem. Instead, high-profile rollouts faltered, plagued by errors and customer frustration.

Hi Auto believes the issue was a combination of technology and strategy. This week, the company unveiled a new brand identity and website to match its growth to nearly 1,000 locations worldwide. But behind the design refresh lies a bigger bet: that trust and relatability are the missing pieces to making AI work in the fast food industry.

When Speed Isn’t Enough

Hi Auto’s metrics are impressive: its AI order taker completes over 93% of orders and delivers 96% accuracy. Yet CEO and Co-founder Roy Baharav insists that those figures, while essential, aren’t the whole story.

“While our AI Order Taker consistently achieves 93%+ order completion and 96% accuracy across nearly 1,000 stores, we’ve always believed adoption depends on more than performance,” Baharav said. “Trust, friendliness, and ease-of-use are just as essential.”

In other words, an AI can shave seconds off an order, but if staff or customers feel alienated, the system risks rejection. That’s what doomed earlier attempts by big chains: a disconnect between technology and the human experience.

A Brand Built for Adoption

According to Hi Auto’s Chief Marketing Officer, Maya Dror Melamed, the rebrand wasn’t about modernizing aesthetics. It was about tackling the adoption barrier directly.

“This wasn’t an aesthetic touch-up; it was about aligning our brand identity with our business and product strategy,” she said. “We began with a deep positioning effort to define the core of who we are, what we do best, and why it matters. That strategy shaped a brand and website that speak with clarity, purpose, and warmth, built to earn trust and drive adoption.”

That clarity matters in an industry that has traditionally been slow to adopt new technologies. By positioning itself as accurate and approachable, Hi Auto is speaking to operators who’ve seen automation projects burn cash without delivering lasting value. The urgency of the situation is clear, and Hi Auto’s solution is more necessary than ever.

Personifying the Machine

Auto and the crew

The centerpiece of the rebrand is “Auto,” a character meant to embody Hi Auto’s technology. Auto listens carefully, speaks clearly, and never forgets. Alongside Auto are a cast of characters inspired by everyday quick-service realities: Joe, Jim, Barbara, Willy, and the Winnies.

To some, mascots seem like a whimsical flourish. But in Baharav’s view, they signal a deeper point. “Auto represents the soul of our solution,” he said. “With the rest of the crew, we’re showing that our AI isn’t just reliable, it’s also intelligent, relatable, and surprisingly fun.”

By giving its AI a visible identity, Hi Auto is pushing back against the perception of automation as cold or faceless. It aims for restaurant owners and their employees to view its solution as “the best crew member on the shift.”

The Competitive Landscape

The timing of Hi Auto’s push is critical. The QSR industry continues to wrestle with staffing shortages, rising wages, and tightening margins. According to the National Restaurant Association, 62% of operators say they still don’t have enough workers to meet demand. At the same time, digital ordering and delivery have shifted customer expectations toward convenience and speed.

That creates a paradox: chains need to serve more customers with fewer people, but automation attempts risk alienating both staff and diners. Hi Auto’s wager is that a friendlier, more trustworthy AI can bridge that gap.

Beyond the Lane

If the strategy is successful, the implications extend beyond drive-thrus. Friendly, reliable AI could take root in kiosks, delivery integrations, and even customer service touchpoints. By branding its product as a teammate, Hi Auto is positioning itself to expand wherever QSRs face the same equation of high volume, thin margins, and stretched staff.

The company’s rebrand signifies that AI in restaurants won’t succeed on speed alone. It has to win hearts as well as wallets. If Hi Auto is right, the next time you pull up to a drive-thru, the most memorable part of your meal may not be the food but the voice that took your order.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Lifestyle

Mississippi Identified as Deadliest State for Drivers in New Fatal Crash Study

0
Mississippi has been named the most dangerous state for...
Politics

Morality Lost: The Mamdani Democrat Voter 

0
Mamdani voters were out in force at today’s Refuse Fascism: March to Trump Tower, a microcosm for the lunacy looming across the nation.
Legal

Employers Face Increased Liability as Remote Work Safety Standards Evolve

0
Remote work safety standards are no longer optional considerations—they're becoming enforceable requirements that carry real financial and legal consequences.
Finance

What Are the Main Consulting Areas Your Business Can Benefit From?

0
Modern businesses operate in increasingly complex environments where specialized...
Latest Business

What Are the Signs Your Business Needs Business Consulting?

0
Business leaders often find themselves so immersed in daily...
Latest Business

What’s the Difference Between a Business Consultant, Financial Consultant, and Marketing Consultant?

0
The consulting landscape encompasses a diverse array of specialists,...
Finance

How to Choose the Right Business Consultant? Key Criteria to Consider

0
Selecting the right business consultant can be the difference...
Small Business

What Types of Business Consulting Are Recommended for a Small Business Starting Out?

0
Starting a new business is an exhilarating journey filled...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsPoliticsHealthLatest Business
Previous article
Morality Lost: The Mamdani Democrat Voter 
Next article
Mississippi Identified as Deadliest State for Drivers in New Fatal Crash Study

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

Mississippi Identified as Deadliest State for Drivers in New Fatal Crash Study

Lifestyle 0
Mississippi has been named the most dangerous state for...

Morality Lost: The Mamdani Democrat Voter 

Politics 0
Mamdani voters were out in force at today’s Refuse Fascism: March to Trump Tower, a microcosm for the lunacy looming across the nation.

Employers Face Increased Liability as Remote Work Safety Standards Evolve

Legal 0
Remote work safety standards are no longer optional considerations—they're becoming enforceable requirements that carry real financial and legal consequences.

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.