Morality Lost: The Mamdani Democrat Voter 

Today’s Refuse Fascism: March to Trump Tower was a microcosm for the lunacy looming across the nation. With the rise of latest news updates in New York, Dante would surely relate to the slippery slopes and degradation of WOKE rationale to include Bail Reform, DEI, CRT, and Global Intifada.

A vast number of Democrat voters have proudly embraced the failing and heinous policies that ushered in every crime for which they willfully voted.

These New Democrats

“Trump is a Mussolini Bastard,” was the loudspeaker call. Democrats vote Democrat no matter how insane the candidate or following or harmful the policies. One of many strange protesters was handing out pamphlets. When asked where he was marching, he responded, “I don’t know. I’m from out of town.”

Fundamentally, the Democrat Party has increasingly embodied the Collectivist practices and dangers of the Communist, Nazi, and evils of religious fanatical doctrine.

One woman asked me what I thought. I mentioned that one of the speakers made a false statement on a specific issue to which she screamed a bunch of the usual anti-Trump accusations, bellowed that “Trump must be stopped,” and told me to “think about it.” Perpetuating lies, complicity, emboldening the wicked, silencing dissent, calling for violence, these are now Democrat virtues.

The extent of their flawed reasoning makes many Democrats beyond approach and repair. Better that they lie to themselves than face the terrifying emptiness that self-change requires, they are no longer able to distinguish reality from fantastical promises. Among their “Stop the Trump Regime” mantras, “Vote anything but Republican,” which unfortunately translates into, “…even if people have to die.”

Can they embrace logic and facts? Can they find self-forgiveness then strive for redemption? Perhaps a few can.

Mamdani Democrat Voters

But those saturated with resentment do not soul search or seek truth. Vengeance for manufactured offenses becomes their purpose and obtuse path to glory. They experience fulfillment, justified through the worship of their latest prophet, Mamdani, deriving joy from the suffering of their employed neighbors.

At a recent rally, Mamdani and the “Ranting Reverend” Al Sharpton pushed DEI where the lesser or unqualified are hired over those skilled and deserving, which ironically sounds like something Satan dreamed up. When the entitled envious mob has proudly destroyed society, leaving only the worst of resources and more of the pseudo-moral such as themselves, it will take a civil war or Noah’s flood to clean the slate.

Trump Hate Rules

Every political con artist knows the one thing they need for Democrat votes; make the shout out, “WE MUST STOP TRUMP.” They sell their souls cheap as nothings fires up the mob and unites them in ignorance like an attack on the President. Like Mamdani’s pathetic phony bench-press performance and grandstand, the emptier his words the grander the handshakes and cheers to compensate.

But not everyone watching is fooled. Cautious of being shouted down by the mob, one person explains to the stone-heads, “Your personal dislike of any real or imagined personality flaws attributed to Trump does not absolve your complicity from every crime you have brought upon society.”

Years of exposed hoaxes have no effect on the WOKE. Delusional, they are above history. They rewrite events, adding half-truths or complete falsehoods to suit their malevolence. They smash statues, desecrate art, and replace masterpieces with non-creative and non-skilled trite. They are above those who work and so block traffic so citizens cannot get to their employment.

They self-aggrandize under imaginary causes, using violence and coercion to force everyone else to where they have fallen. Rational people can imagine the citizens that made up the jury for a Trump trial are on a jury to determine their future. Then, imagine those appointed prosecutors and shopped-for judges are presiding.

Vengeance for imagined offenses is the WOKE’s only true purpose, fulfilled by the suffering of their neighbors and justified by their latest savior, Prophet Mamdani.

Ask Yourself the Questions

Which candidate will create the best environment where you will be less likely robbed, assaulted or murdered on the subway, streets and in schools?

Who will promote policy that lets you keep more of your hard-earned money?

Will you receive quality benefits, if any, and PAY MORE new taxes for supposed “FREE” stuff and will MORE business close or leave the city?



