Mississippi Identified as Deadliest State for Drivers in New Fatal Crash Study

Mississippi has been named the most dangerous state for drivers, topping a new nationwide study of fatal crashes conducted by the Law Offices of James A. Welcome. Between 2019 and 2023, the Magnolia State recorded an average of 32.39 drivers involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 residents annually — more than four times higher than the safest state in the country.

The analysis provides a detailed look at fatal crash trends across the U.S., revealing stark regional divides and identifying the driving behaviors most often linked to deadly outcomes.

Mississippi’s Sobering Statistics

The study found that Mississippi recorded 4,761 drivers involved in fatal crashes during the five years. The overwhelming majority of these cases — 2,591 incidents — involved drivers who were simply “going straight” before the collision occurred.

“Mississippi’s rate is a troubling reminder that fatal crashes don’t always happen during complicated driving situations,” said a spokesperson for the Law Offices of James A. Welcome. “Even routine movements like continuing straight down a roadway can turn deadly if speed, distraction, or road conditions are factors.”

Western States Close Behind

Wyoming ranked second, with a rate of 28.52 fatal crash-involved drivers per 100,000 residents annually. Despite being the least populous state in the nation, with just 584,000 residents, Wyoming reported 833 drivers involved in fatal crashes between 2019 and 2023. Of those, 219 crashes happened while going straight, and another 150 occurred while drivers were “negotiating a curve.”

New Mexico came in third, with a rate of 28.42 fatal crash-involved drivers per 100,000 residents annually. The state recorded 3,005 drivers in deadly crashes during the study period, with 1,852 of those incidents happening while the driver was driving straight. The state’s expansive highways, rural road network, and prevalence of high-speed driving are likely contributing factors.

South Carolina ranked fourth with a rate of 28.10 drivers per 100,000 residents annually, while Arkansas completed the top five at 27.86. Both states demonstrated the same trend seen across much of the country: most fatal crashes occurred while drivers were going straight, with turning maneuvers and curve negotiation trailing behind.

Northeast States Lead in Safety

On the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts ranked as the safest state for drivers, reporting only 7.38 fatal crash-involved drivers per 100,000 residents annually. Despite its population of over 7 million, the state recorded just 2,583 drivers in fatal crashes between 2019 and 2023.

New York placed second-lowest at 7.53, followed by Rhode Island (7.61), Hawaii (9.32), and New Jersey (9.56). These states share common characteristics, including higher population densities, extensive public transit systems, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

“Urban states with robust transit options are less reliant on cars, and that makes a measurable difference,” the spokesperson added. “When fewer people are behind the wheel, there are fewer opportunities for tragedy to strike.”

Key National Patterns

The study highlights several national trends:

Routine driving is riskiest. “Going straight” was the most common pre-crash movement in every state, far outpacing complex maneuvers like turning or merging.

Southern and western states carry higher risks. States in these regions consistently ranked among the deadliest, with wide highways, rural routes, and higher posted speed limits playing a role.

Transit access matters. States with dense public transit networks and urban layouts consistently reported lower rates of fatal crash-involved drivers.

Expert Perspective

“What’s striking is that the danger lies not in complex maneuvers but in routine driving,” said the spokesperson for the Law Offices of James A. Welcome. “This suggests that the core issues are speed, distraction, fatigue, and road design. Drivers may feel safest when simply going straight, but the data shows this is when fatal crashes most often occur.”

The spokesperson also pointed to the policy implications of the findings. “States like Mississippi and Wyoming may benefit from targeted safety campaigns, stricter enforcement, and roadway design improvements. Meanwhile, states in the Northeast show that infrastructure investment and alternatives to driving can save lives.”

Implications for Drivers and Policymakers

The analysis underscores that fatal crashes are not confined to high-risk stunts or unusual circumstances. Instead, they happen most often under normal driving conditions. This insight is critical for policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and advocacy groups working to reduce roadway deaths nationwide.

The data also raises questions about how regional factors — from highway design to rural healthcare access — influence outcomes when crashes occur. For example, rural states may face longer emergency response times, further elevating the risks.

About the Study

The study analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data from 2019 through 2023, calculating the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 residents annually in each state. Population data was drawn from the 2023 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.