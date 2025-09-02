New Study Reveals Link Between Alcohol Use Disorder and Impaired Driving Risks in the U.S.

A new analysis by DeMayo Law Offices has uncovered a clear connection between Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and impaired driving, underscoring the role alcohol plays in thousands of fatal crashes across the United States each year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 40,990 people died in motor vehicle accidents in 2023. While this marked a slight decrease from the 42,514 fatalities recorded in 2022, the number remains alarmingly high. One of the leading causes continues to be alcohol-impaired driving.

In 2022, 13,524 lives were lost to drunk driving crashes, accounting for 32% of all traffic fatalities. That equates to one death every 39 minutes.

Alcohol Consumption and AUD in America

The widespread use of alcohol across the U.S. contributes significantly to impaired driving risks. Data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the Federal Register show:

224 million Americans aged 12 and older have consumed alcohol at some point in their lives.

172.9 million adults aged 18 and older reported drinking within the past year.

With a total of 262 million U.S. adults, 66% drank alcohol in the past year.

At the center of the issue is Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a medical condition defined by the inability to stop or control alcohol use despite negative consequences. According to the NIAAA and the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 28.9 million individuals aged 12 and older — or 1 in 10 Americans — suffer from AUD.

This includes:

757,000 adolescents aged 12–17 (270,000 boys and 487,000 girls).

28.1 million adults aged 18 and older (16.6 million men and 11.5 million women).

AUD and Impaired Driving

Research shows that individuals with AUD are significantly more likely to drive impaired. A study published by the National Library of Medicine found:

28.9% of people with AUD reported driving under the influence in the past year.

That rate jumped to 46.7% among those with both AUD and another substance use disorder.

Between 33% and 50% of first-time DWI offenders have AUD.

For repeat offenders, the share rises to 60%–84%.

Gender also plays a role. In 2022, 23% of male drivers involved in fatal crashes were alcohol-impaired, compared to 17% of female drivers, according to NHTSA data.

Health Risks of Drinking and Driving

Alcohol impairs nearly every skill needed for safe driving:

Slower reaction times make it harder to respond to sudden stops or pedestrians.

Poor coordination affects steering, braking, and acceleration.

Reduced concentration limits awareness of speed, signs, and other vehicles.

Vision impairment reduces peripheral awareness and makes distance judgment difficult.

Compromised judgment increases reckless behavior behind the wheel.

Even small amounts of alcohol can be dangerous. Data from Alcohol Help shows:

At 0.02% BAC, drivers may experience reduced judgment and multitasking ability.

At 0.05%, coordination and response time suffer.

At 0.08%, legally considered impaired, muscle control and decision-making weaken.

Alcohol also affects men and women differently. Research from Washington and Lee University found that a 160-pound man drinking three beers in 30 minutes may reach a BAC of 0.073%, while a woman of the same weight would reach 0.082%.

Reducing the Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend several ways to lower the risk of alcohol-related crashes:

Never drink and drive.

Use taxis or rideshare services.

Arrange for a designated driver or plan to stay overnight.

Choose non-alcoholic alternatives when possible.

Always wear a seatbelt.

“Alcohol Use Disorder is more than just a personal health challenge — it’s a public safety issue,” said a spokesperson for DeMayo Law Offices. “With one in ten Americans suffering from AUD, the ripple effect on impaired driving is undeniable. Raising awareness, expanding treatment access, and encouraging responsible choices are essential to saving lives on the road.”

About the Study

DeMayo Law Offices conducted a comprehensive review of existing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, the Federal Register, and additional public health sources. The analysis focused on alcohol consumption rates, prevalence of AUD, and their relationship to impaired driving and crash fatalities.