New Report Finds Women at Higher Risk in Car Crashes Due to Flawed Safety Testing Standards

Despite more than 42,500 U.S. roadway deaths and 2.3 million injuries in the past year, a new analysis by DeMayo Law reveals that women remain disproportionately vulnerable in car accidents because crash safety testing still prioritizes male bodies.

The study finds that women are not only more likely to be injured in crashes but also more likely to suffer specific injuries that outdated crash test dummies fail to anticipate.

The Gender Safety Gap

NHTSA data shows that men make up the majority of crash fatalities (30,669 out of 42,514). But when it comes to injury:

Women are 3x more likely to sustain moderate injuries such as broken bones.

Women are 2x more likely to suffer traumatic brain injuries.

Women wearing seatbelts are 73% more likely than men to be seriously injured in a frontal collision, and 17% more likely to die.

“These disparities aren’t just accidents of biology; they are failures of design,” said a spokesperson for DeMayo Law Offices. “Vehicles are tested for safety based on outdated male-centric crash dummies, leaving women at greater risk.”

Crash Test Dummies: The Flawed Foundation of Safety Data

Crash test dummies have been in use since the 1970s, but their design is rooted in a “standard male” model:

The male dummy is 5’9” and 171 pounds — far from representative of the broad spectrum of male drivers.

The first “female” dummy, introduced in 2003 , is used in just two of eight crash test scenarios.

That dummy is not modeled on a woman’s body at all — it is a smaller male dummy, standing 4’11” and weighing 108 pounds.

Meanwhile, the average American has grown significantly larger since testing began. Men now average 191 pounds (up from 166 in 1960), while women average 164 pounds (up from 140). Obese occupants face a 54–61% higher injury risk, yet remain unaccounted for in current tests.

Pregnant women, elderly drivers, disabled individuals, and people of above-average height are also excluded from current crash test protocols.

Injuries That Disproportionately Affect Women

The study identifies the top ten injuries women suffer more often than men in car crashes:

Whiplash (+83%) Leg fractures & ligament tears (+79.7%) Arm fractures & nerve damage (+58.2%) Neck injuries (+44.7%) Abdominal organ damage (+38.5%) Chest injuries (+24.5%) Head trauma (+22.1%) Pelvic fractures (+18%) Ankle injuries (+12%) Spine injuries (+5%)

Signs of Progress — But Not Enough

There are encouraging developments:

In 2024, Senator Deb Fischer (NE) introduced a bill requiring updated female crash dummies in safety testing — a move estimated to save 1,300 lives annually.

Automakers like Volvo, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz have begun experimenting with virtual female models.

Swedish researchers have developed a physical female dummy closer to average female dimensions.

But adoption is inconsistent. Among the top-selling U.S. car brands, only Toyota uses a female crash dummy, and only in digital or virtual simulations.

What Drivers Can Do Today

Until crash safety standards evolve, DeMayo Law Offices advises women to take proactive steps:

Select vehicles with top crash-test ratings and advanced safety features.

Adjust headrests and seats properly to reduce whiplash risk.

Sit at a safe distance from airbags and dashboards.

Always wear a seatbelt.

A Call for Inclusive Safety Standards

“Crash safety data that ignores half the population is completely unacceptable,” the DeMayo spokesperson said. “Women drive just as much as men, yet they remain more vulnerable in accidents because testing hasn’t caught up with reality. Updating crash test dummies to reflect real bodies — women, taller drivers, heavier drivers, pregnant drivers — is essential to saving lives now and in the future.”

About the Study

The report reviewed federal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), combined with research from global auto safety institutions and historical health data. The analysis focused on gender disparities in crash outcomes, injury types, and the limitations of current crash test technology.