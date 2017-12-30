Afghanistan: ISIS Terrorist Attack Kills 41 Civilians in Kabul

ISIS Strikes Again!

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack that left 41 people dead, including two children, and dozens injured in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul.

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency said the terror group carried out the attack.

The blast occurred in a basement meeting room of the Dashte Darchi cultural center in west Kabul, according to media reports.

The deadly attack happened when a crowd of fewer than 100 people were meeting to commemorate the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The bomber joined the crowd before detonating a device. The attack left a trail of destruction as dead bodies were sprawled everywhere.

Local police and medical staff arrived at the explosion site and brought the dead and wounded to nearby pubic and private hospitals.

The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Suicide Attack Draws Condemnation

The suicide bombing in Kabul has drawn strong condemnation. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, saying that the government was committed to eliminate terrorist groups.

Ghani wrote on Facebook, “Terrorists always hide their defeat against our security forces by attacking mosques, religious places, and educational institutions, and killing our people, including women and children.”

The United States of America also deplored the terrorist attack in the country’s capital. John R Bass, US ambassador to Afghanistan, said: “I strongly condemn today’s horrific and indiscriminate attack on civilians at a cultural and social centre in Kabul.

“On behalf of all my colleagues, I extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This incident once again demonstrates the depravity of those who seek to undermine peace and stability in Afghanistan. We remain confident the Afghan government and people, supported by their friends and partners, will defeat those behind these terrible acts. The United States continues to stand with all Afghans in their pursuit of peace, security and prosperity.”

Terrorist Attacks Continue to Torment Afghanistan

Terrorist attacks are not new in Afghanistan. In fact, both the Afghan capital and the wider country were targeted by a series of terrorist attacks on its military, police and civilian populations.

Prior to the attack at the cultural center in Kabul, at least 10 people were killed at an office of the National Directorate of Security after a suicide attacker detonated a bomb in an attack claimed by ISIS.

In 2016, three ISIS suicide bombers launched an attack on the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad. The attack left six people dead, as well as the three assailants.

On June 20, 2016, ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a bus carrying Nepalese security guards in Kabul. The attack killed at least 16 people. ISIS identified the bomber as Irfanullah Ahmed and published a photo of him.