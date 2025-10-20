Menu
Techo International Airport opening in Phnom Penh — stylised terminal, control tower and aircraft silhouette in Cambodian colors.
techo international airport opening banner. Image: NewsBlaze (AI-generated illustration)
Asia
2 min.Read

Techo International Airport Opens in Phnom Penh, Marking Cambodia’s New Global Gateway

Sally Gray
By Sally Gray

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Manet today officially inaugurated Techo International Airport, opening a new gateway for Cambodia’s trade and travel growth.

Ambassadors from France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore attended. Executive leaders and business chambers from Europe, North America and other ASEAN nations also joined the ceremony.

Global Partners Behind Techo International Airport

VINCI Airports will operate the new hub. Project partners include ATKINS and Heerim Architects, with Singapore’s Changi Airport as a consultant. Construction firms from Cambodia, France and China contributed.

The developer is Cambodia Airport Investment Co. (CAIC), a subsidiary of Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC), in joint venture with the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA).

“Techo International Airport is a symbol of Cambodia’s progress and its growing role as a hub for travel, trade, and tourism in Southeast Asia,” said Pung Kheav Se, Chairman of CAIC and OCIC.

Airlines and Routes Expand

KTI currently fields 31 airlines and 44 direct routes. It records about 130 daily aircraft movements and around 13,500 daily passengers.

For aircraft servicing, SIA Engineering Company, a Singapore Airlines Group subsidiary, partners with CAIC to provide MRO services at Techo International Airport.

Etihad Airways began Abu Dhabi–Phnom Penh flights on October 4, 2025. Turkish Airlines will launch Istanbul service on December 10, 2025. Air Cambodia, the national flag carrier, starts regular Tokyo service on October 26, 2025.

Khmer-inspired Design and Sustainability

Foster + Partners designed the terminal with Khmer themes. Features include a nine-meter Abhayamudra Buddha statue and more than 200 hand-carved stone sculptures by local artisans. VINCI Airports’ operations embed modern, energy-efficient practices.

“Techo International Airport will be the first warm welcome many visitors receive in Cambodia — reflecting our hospitality and culture,” said Minea Kim, CEO of the Cambodia Tourism Board. “Cambodia is committed to offering experiences that inspire and delight travelers.”

Tourism, Jobs and Capacity

The airport is designed to handle up to 13 million passengers annually. It is expected to generate about 10,000 jobs, tripling the workforce of the previous airport.

The hub supports Phnom Penh’s rise as a destination, from the Royal Palace and National Museum to riverside hotels and dining. It serves trips to Phnom Da and Angkor Borei, candidates for UNESCO World Heritage status, coastal regions and nature retreats. Noted properties include Rosewood Phnom Penh, Hyatt Regency® Phnom Penh, Raffles Hotel Le Royal and Shinta Mani Wild Bensley Collection.

Developer Background

OCIC, founded by entrepreneur Pung Kheav Se, reports more than USD 15 billion invested in Cambodia since 2000. Its portfolio includes 100+ residential and commercial projects, over 10,000 homes, and 15 bridges and flyovers in Phnom Penh.

Reference: PR Newswire release at NewsBlaze PRN

