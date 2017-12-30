Time To Pull The Plug On Taxpayer-Funded Public Broadcasting

Taxpayer-subsidized National Public Radio is in political correctness overdrive with so-called sexual allegations. As we near the end of 2017, seven male hosts and editors within the organization are unemployed due to allegations with the asterisk of “alleged” beside the term.

Their accusers, always unnamed, claim they are over-reaching men in powerful positions. It is important to remember as you read this article that NPR and the Public Broadcast System are sponsored and subsidized by taxpayers and corporate donors. It is safe to say that the politically correct powers-that-be are on the far left of the political spectrum.

Here is a bit of background on the accused:

Back in August, award-winning broadcast and radio host John Hockenberry “left” his public radio program “The Takeaway” on New York City’s NPR affiliate. The show had reached the largest audience in its history at just under three million weekly listeners on more than 270 radio stations.

It was at that time that unnamed female producers and interns accused Hockenberry of “harassment and bullying.” Without formal complaints or charges filed, he left claiming he was “horrified” at the unsubstantiated allegations.

Then in October, NPR’s former editorial director and senior vice president of news, Michael Oreskes, was purged following allegations by unnamed women claiming he had “forcibly kissed them.” No, not recently, but back in the 1990’s while seeking jobs with his previous employer, The New York Times.

Oreskes leaves his present position on allegations from an entirely different working place some 20-years earlier. Coinciding with this revelation comes an investigation by NPR against veteran Minnesota Public Radio host Garrison Keillor, creator of “A Prairie Home Companion.”

His so-called crime appears to be a column he wrote defending disgraced sexual harasser and former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) last November. Upon publication of the column, he was summarily fired for “inappropriate behavior” with at least one unnamed female co-worker.

The frightening string of events does not end there. On the Thanksgiving holiday break, longtime PBS personality and CBS morning news host Charlie Rose was shown the door. He allegedly “groped, grabbed, phone-harassed and exposed himself” to upwards of eight unnamed female employees, interns and job applicants. This supposedly began back in; you guessed it, the 1990’s.

The politically correct mini-inquisition without formal charges continued. At the end of November, a busy month for public radio unnamed females, NPR fired Chief News Editor David Sweeney. That followed an “internal review.” You guessed it again; four unnamed female employees lodged formal complaints involving “unwanted kisses, attention and gifts.”

By mid-December, the charges were flowing like a leaky faucet. Boston-based Tom Ashbrook, host of NPR’s “On Point” live morning show broadcast on 290 NPR affiliates stations for the past 16 years faced the wrath of public radio. He was suspended after unnamed women alleged he gave “creepy” sex talks, hugs and back rubs in the studio.

Ashbrook was quoted as saying he was “stunned.” Nevertheless, there will be no trial, no jury and no justice. His reputation is gone in a blink of an eye.

Not to be outdone, nationally known PBS personality and interviewer Travis Smiley, aired in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Southern California and nationwide was canned. He is not going meekly into the night air.

Smiley is waging an aggressive and very public campaign to clear his name. He is fighting back against unsubstantiated charges by; you guessed it, unnamed women. He considers his employer’s sacking of him a witch hunt that has “gone too far.”

All seven of these men are certified and very public liberals. They are now paying the price for the ideology they have created and allowed to go uncontrolled like the McCarthy era it is reminiscent of.

It is impossible to tell who is lying and who is telling the truth. But one thing is certain; reputations, careers and lives have been destroyed without one juror hearing any facts.

Should taxpayers be responsible for this liberal tribunal of unnamed accusers? Is it time to pull the public funding of an institution that has lost its way? Have we grown tired of NPR personalities such as Nina Totenberg publicly saying she wished Sen. Jesse Helms and his grandchildren would contract AIDS?

The time is ripe for President Trump and the American people to say enough is enough of public funding for this out-of-control liberal form of unlawful retribution. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has seen its day and the purpose for its operation is gone.