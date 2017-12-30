Travis Allen, California Governor Candidate, a Genuine Friend of Israel

We cannot let California continue being a failing state. California’s taxes, ridiculous and paralyzing regulations, insane cost of living and the mismanagement of the state has hit the lowest of lowest, making California a very unattractive to live state. Good people are leaving the state in droves, leaving the ‘sanctuary’ state in the hands of illegals, homeless, and un-American people of culture dichotomy.

We need to bring back the glory of the state, the California that used to be. California needs a total turnaround and that turnaround’s responsibility should be put in the hands of Travis Allen, California Governor Candidate, a Republican.

In an interview I conducted with Mr. Allen this week I received some telling insight about his gubernatorial run.

First and foremost, it is important for Mr. Allen to let people in Israel and American Jews, who live in California, know that he is a staunch friend of Israel.

Writer [NG]: what makes you a true friend of Israel?

TA: For many reasons. Israel is extremely important to me and for that reason I have been to Israel nine times so far.

On a personal level, Israel is the land of the Bible and so much of our western civilization history started right there. On my first visit to the country I traveled the land for three weeks, from Tel-Dan in the north to Beer Sheva in the south and so much in between. Since then, I have visited Israel time and again, saw more and made many friends. In fact, I am a member of Friend of Likud, the ruling party. When, in 2015, Prime Minister Netanyahu ran for reelection, I went to Israel on April 1st to congratulate him on his win.

On my last visit in Israel I brought along my future fiancé and we got engaged on the historic land, the vineyard of Shilo, in Mateh Binyamin, Israel.

Historically, culturally and religiously, Israel is a significant best democratic friend of the United States in the Middle East. The relations between the USA and the modern state of Israel started in 1948, when President Harry Truman was the first world leader to cast the vote ‘yay’ to recognize the newly born Jewish State. Now, 70 years later, President Donald Trump is the first world leader to make the right declaration and also to finally act upon the will of the American people when he formally acknowledged Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Two USA presidents, two epic supportive acts for Israel.

Travis Allen Applauds Decision To Recognize Jerusalem As Capital of Israel

As a California Assembly Member I was the original author of the bill to stop the BDS activities in California. I traveled to Israel to gain support for the bill and received full support for the basis of the California anti-BDS law from the Knesset speaker as well as the opposition leadership.

California State Senate approved anti-BDS Assembly Bill 2844 by a vote of 34 to 1 on August 24, and the State Assembly passed it by 69 to 1 on August 30. California Governor Jerry Brown signed anti-BDS Assembly Bill 2844 on Saturday, September 24, 2016.

Gubernatorial Run

NG: You are running to become the next governor of California. What political wind do you plan to bring to California to change the current tide that has been proven to be to the detriment of the state?

TA: Californians are tired of the Democrats constantly raising taxes on them, ignoring immigration laws and passing soft on crime legislation that endangers communities. Californians are really tired of 8-years of Governor Jerry Brown and almost 40-years of Democrat dominance in the California legislature, all have a hand in the ruination of the state.

The very overdue and needed difference can be made with the right governor candidate and Californians are ready for that imperative change.

NG: Can you give an example of what Governor Brown did?

TA: Not only did Governor Brown break his promise to not raise taxes without voter approval, but with a stroke of a pen he raised the gas tax by $0.12 per gallon and the car registration by up to $175.00 per vehicle, both, represent a betrayal of California voters.

My plan is to repeal both.

NG: What will you do?

TA: I vow to change the tide

There is a silent majority of Californians who are truly disgusted with what is happening in their state. A true change must start from the top, from a leading force. In my job as a governor I will aim to make California the great state it once was. I plan to veto all the crazy laws that came and come out of the legislature in Sacramento, to use the governor’s veto to stop the excessive spending of taxpayer money and when needed, I will call for special elections to bring ballot initiatives to the people.

NG: If I calculate both, the gas tax and car registration fee increase I see huge sums of extra money pouring into the state’s coffers. But I do not see any improvements made. Rather, I see the state on a fast decline in every aspect. How is this infusion of funds being used?

TA: Unfortunately, ONLY 35% of these newly found funds, go to improve the roads, or find its way to fix the state worst roads in the nation. The rest – 65% – goes to other projects, such as mass transit and bike lanes, but not one dollar goes to building general purpose freeway lanes which will hardly make a dent to get California out of being the worst traffic jam in the nation.

NG: Why should the Progressives, the handout crowd, vote for you?

TA: Californians are hard working people. They want to reverse course and live in the best state, a safe state, with a stable economy and good roads, with the best education system. These are all issues that cross party lines.

Californians are not in the state for government handouts. Rather, because it was and has all the elements to become again the best state in the nation and they are prepared to work hard to achieve this goal. Justify California, The Golden State‘ name.

California now has the highest poverty rate and an appalling number of homeless population. All this is the result of state control by Democrats. Because of out of control government spending and insane regulations, the state has sunk into obscene debt. That caused hundreds of thousands of people to leave the state and seek better standard of living in another state. All this must be reversed.

NG: What is your pledge to the voters?

TA: California has the highest income tax in nation. My No. 1 job: cut taxes.

In order for hard working Californians keep as much of their hard earned money as possible, I will cut tax and streamline the excessive spending.

In my first 100 days in office I will reverse the ‘sanctuary state’ position.

NG: My final question today. Do you have any special message to our readers, the voters?

TA: It’s been an honor to advocate for Israel. The nation of Israel is alive and well again after almost 2,000 years, and Israel’s strength benefits not only California and the United States, but the entire world.

California and Israel have a dynamic partnership. California exports over $2 billion annually to Israel, over 1500 California companies do business in Israel, and nearly 10% of the world’s Jewish population lives in California.

President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the undivided Capital of Israel fulfills this long overdue promise and serves as a powerful reminder that Israel is the land of the Jewish people.

I am running to be California’s next Governor to make California once again the greatest state in the nation – to lower our taxes, bring companies and jobs back, and to make our communities safer. California used to lead the country in education, infrastructure, and opportunities, but decades of political mismanagement has left Californians with the highest poverty rate, highest homeless population, and rising crime rates. It’s time we take back California and make our state work for our hardworking citizens, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

NG: Thank you Mr. Allen.

About Travis Allen

Travis Allen is a Republican legislator for the California State Assembly from Huntington Beach, California. He was first elected to the California State Assembly in November 2012 to represent California’s 72nd State Assembly district, which includes the cities of Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, Seal Beach, Westminster, most of Garden Grove, portions of Huntington Beach portions of Santa Ana and the unincorporated communities of Midway and Rossmoor. Mr. Allen is serving in the California State Assembly as Vice Chair, Assembly Jobs and Economic Development Committee and Vice Chair, Assembly Public Employees, Retirement, and Social Security Committee.

He is a young and dynamic politician. If you want to refresh California’s stale management and bring the state back to its former glory, Mr. Allen should be your choice for the next governor.

If you are a friend of Israel, Mr. Allen will do well on your behalf and will expand California-Israel relations.

Travis Allen is a Candidate for California Governor 2018. Given the platform on which Mr. Allen is running, all Californians who care about saving California from plunging into a dipper abyss must come behind him and together we will begin healing California and eventually make California the great state it once was.