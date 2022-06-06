Horseed SC Whip MCC To Win Somali Super Cup Match, as Football Activities Resume in Somalia

The Somali military-owned Horseed Sports Club humiliated Mogadishu City Club 2-0 to snatch their second major victory in the season as they previously won the country Premier League.

Horseed SC, downright dominated the match which was played at Stadium Mogadishu on Sunday. The match attracted a large crowd of zealous football fans who missed the watching of the game they love most for nearly one year.

Somali Super Cup Match

The Super Cup match played on Sunday June 5, 2022, marked the conclusion of the Somali footballing year 2020-2021 which has so far been recorded as the longest footballing season in the country’s history due to a prolonged turmoil within the federation that crippled the country’s football activities since July last year.

FIFA Steps In

The turmoil resulted in the stepping aside of former Somali Football Federation president and as a result FIFA appointed his senior vice president to serve as acting president until next election congress due in November this year. FIFA drew a roadmap for the interim administration which must be followed accordingly.

FIFA referees and assistant referees have been tasked to officiate Sunday’s Somali Super Cup match. Centre referee Ahmed Hassan Hussein was assisted by Hamza Haji Abdi 1st assistant and Nour Abdi Mohamed as 2nd assistant while Hassan Mohamed Haji, was the fourth official.

Meanwhile the fixtures for the delayed Somali Premier league 2021-2022 have been released. The event will kick off on June 17, with Dekedda Sports Club taking on Badbaado FC.