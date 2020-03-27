President Trump Love for America Trumps His Haters

As Donald Trump came down the Trump Tower escalator, in Manhattan, with his wife Melania, declaring he was running for the President of the United States’ job, they started to hate him.

Like knocking down the pins in a Bowling game, Donald Trump knocked down every opponent he faced and who debated him, on the Left and the Right, until he was the last one standing to be declared the winner. He was inaugurated the 45th president of the United States, all the while his haters trumped up their hate for him.

They hate Trump so much they call him ‘Hitler’, ‘Nazi, ‘compulsive liar’, ‘bigot’, ‘racist, etc.

If President Donald Trump is so bad, so evil, why is he fighting for every American to have a better life? Why is he fighting for America to be great?

The anti-Trump camp claims he is an idiot, he does not listen to his advisers. With the Coronavirus pandemic that is endangering the life of every American, I mean everyone, the President should have never agreed to stop life as we know, to shut down America.

What the bad President Trump they claim he is should have done is ignore the virus threat. He should have let life go on worriless. People to have gone on about their life as if there is no virus to worry about and thus, let the unlucky people who contracted the virus get very sick or even die.

But no, President Trump is defending and protecting every single life in America and that includes the health of all the Trump haters, those who have nothing good to say about him and are criticizing him beyond all logical criticism.

In one fell swoop President Trump destroyed his legacy, the roaring economy he assembled these past three plus years, all in order to protect the entire American population.

Before they were Trump haters, they probably LOVED him when he made political donations to Chuck Schumer and Hilary Clinton.

If Trump was a Democrat and had been elected on the Democrat ticket would they have criticized him and hated him that much as well? Or, would they have worshiped him for all they now hate him for?

If Trump wins the next election, in November 2020, and he continues to be our, the people’s, president, the Trump haters will continue to have no respect for him; they will continue having no respect for the process of our elections, which they have so much undermined, nor have respect for the people who voted for him. The deplorables.

Abraham Lincoln, at the height of the Civil War delivered a speech in which he referred to the Southerners as fellow human beings who were in error. An elderly lady chastised him for not calling them irreconcilable enemies who must be destroyed. Lincoln replied, “Why, madam, do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?”

Maybe the Trump haters need to act the Lincoln way.

President Ronald Reagan was witty. He once uttered: “Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the democrats believe every day is April 15.” I digress: Republicans think that every day is the 4th of July, Independence Day, being proud of America each day. Democrats, on the other hand, think that every day is April 15th – submission of income tax day, fleecing the nation as much as they can.

The Left is cynical, fickle, hypocritical and insolent. It is unrealistic with far-fetched ideologies that take countless forms and hypotheses. They call it Globalism, Progressivism, Political identity, Political correctness, Diversity, Multiculturalism or the latest, intersectionality.

It is very apparent it is the Left, the Democrat Party and the Trump haters’ way or the highway. Power grab and propaganda is their motto. Hopefully, they will not win.