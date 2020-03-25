What I See From My Stay Safe at Home

It is Coronavirus-Covid-19 surreal times and we must stay safe at home to beat this curse.

I initially resisted adding my rant to the many rants one can read online about the Coronaviris-Covid-19 crisis. The stimulus package debacle, stuck in the Senate for days, not reaching President Trump’s desk for signing – did it for me. I had to add my rant.

It is going to be a $2.5 trillion dollars save America federal financial disaster stimulus package Bill; two point five trillion written out is $2,500,000,000,000.

The grotesque green deal racketeers only see an opportunity to get their pork-barrel wishlist on the back of suffering Americans.

When you read this article you cannot help but be filled with anger. While President Donald Trump is trying to keep the dying American economy financially intubated and to revive the economy, the Democrats demand to sneak into it a gift for the Green New Deal people. The democrats want to revamp the election system and their desire for election fraud to make the election 100% hackable, and an airline carbon footprint offset. None of these things have anything to do with the Coronavirus-Covid-19 pandemic and the hysteria it caused all around.

One must ask the Democrats: really – a green bill while the world is suffering? $300 Million set aside for refugee resettling while the world is virus sick?

The Coronavirus has one chance in 100 cases to kill you and so does poverty and hunger.

The Democrats are irresponsible and unfit to represent the people of this country.

Their actions are repulsive.

Their ill intent is to use the fear, the apprehension, the horrible suffering and the upcoming economic destruction America is experiencing. They just want to stick to the people all the things they could never pass in Congress in normal times. It is appalling and worse.

“Fire them all,” should be our motto.

None of the added stipulations to the Bill the Democrats are trying to include in the current disaster stimulus package would pass in congress. They know this. So, these opportunists, on the back of the medical crisis are willing to let all Americans suffer.

This is a blatant power grab.

When a government is throwing so much money at once, some people will gain from it even if they should not. But, the bottom line is that President Trump can call on all the politicians to get together and not sign this disgraceful partisan divide Bill.

It is clear that the Democrats are prepared to ruin the country and every American’s life if they cannot get their Left agenda included in the Bill. The Democrats are prepared to let the people, the country, go into spinning ruination, and even let people die, unless they get their own pork-barrel agenda through.

We are seeing the true face of the un-American Democrat party.

Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Donald Trump all have one factor in common, they were – past -and – present – wartime presidents who fought – past – and fight – present – to save the American Republic. Since the day he took his oath of office and entered the White House, President Trump has been at war with the Democrat media, the Democrats, the eastern and university elites, Hollywood and the world that has been taking advantage of America for decades. President Trump has been at reviving America’s dignity and commonsense war.

It’s fair to say that this mentioned negative group has not found one single good thing in Trump’s presidency. They have worked so hard to put the worst possible spin on virtually everything he has said and done, with the singular goal of undoing the 2016 election. Their war on Trump is also a war on traditional American values and on the United States itself.

I once had an idea, when Congress was so out of line and that was not in such testy times as today: 5 million Americans to arrive in Washington D.C. and shut the city down. Fire every single politician but a hand full of those good Americans. We, the people, see that they pack up their bags and with their tail between their legs leave the city. And then, we, the people, literally disinfect the city. As it applies today, we disinfect the city of their political poison presence for not representing us, the people properly. We must disinfect the city of their indoctrinating ideology. And now added to disinfecting the city of their political venom is disinfecting the city of the Coronaviris-Covid-19.

All people who care for our country, who are worried about the path we have been forced to walk on, must internalize it all. The democrats are playing politics with our lives!