VP Harris Picks Happy Warrior Walz as VP Candidate

This morning VP Harris has picked her vice presidential candidate for the Harris, Walz ticket.

Described as “cuddly” by some female reporters, a term passed on by male reporters on CNN, Governor Walz is first and probably most importantly the exact opposite of former President Trump’s pick JD Vance.

Candidate JD Vance

While JD Vance is campaigning on and known for his supposed rural roots he seems to have missed the major criteria many rural Americans have.

The Trump/Vance ticket is campaigning on hatred and especially fear, that is not what I see here in rural Pennsylvania where I grew up and even owned a ranch.

What all my neighbors see as a core belief is that people should “mind their own damn business.“

That, of course, is the polar opposite of what the Republican Party campaigns on with its push to control what people think and do, including gay people and even women.

Candidate Walz

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan protected reproductive freedom, and sponsiored other terrible extreme liberal progressive programs, including:

“Governor Walz signed a $2.3 billion education budget into law – the single-largest investment in public education in state history. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan also provided Minnesota students free breakfast and lunch at school, created thousands of new pre-k seats, expanded access to mental health resources for students, and made significant investments to improve child literacy.”

Gee, free food for students, how awful.

Candidate Public Safety and Guns?

“Governor Walz banned the use of hand-held cell phones while driving and raised the age to purchase tobacco to 21. The Governor provided $300 million for public safety needs across the state to combat crime and broke ground on a new, centralized Minnesota State Patrol headquarters. Governor Walz took meaningful action to protect communities from gun violence, signing bills establishing a red flag law, expanding background checks, increasing criminal penalties for straw purchasing guns, and banning deadly binary trigger guns.”

Walz served for decades in his state’s National Guard and is a proud gun owner and hunter.

Candidate For Workers

“Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan established paid leave, ensured paid sick days, banned non-compete agreements, and increased protections for workers in Amazon warehouses, construction sites, hospitals, nursing homes, and public schools.”

Candidate And, a big tax liberal?

“Governor Walz has cut taxes with every one of his budgets. Governor Walz has delivered a variety of rebate checks up to $1,300 to seniors, students, workers, and middle-class families. He also lowered taxes for small businesses and fully exempted state taxes on social security for more than three quarters of seniors.”

Just what is so terrible about the liberal “agenda”?

https://mn.gov/governor/accomplishments/accomplishments.jsp

But Walz shows up to rallies in T shirts and baseball hats, at least he did when he was campaigning for his years in Congress or for Governor. He will probably be more formal when he appears with VP Harris but he is still the quintessential friendly, rural, happy warrior.

Candidate Populists

Walz, like Trump is a populist, but is the exact opposite of the angry Trump populist, Walz is the happy, friendly populist and that makes him a difficult target for the GOP which relies greatly on making Democratic candidates appear as elitist nut jobs. (Which, in all honesty, many rural citizens say some of them are.)