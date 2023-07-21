Pastor Chris’ Healing Streams: Embark on a Journey of Miracles

In a world where hope and healing are sought after more than ever, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome this July offers a beacon of light, and a place where miracles come to life.

Set to take place from Friday, the 28th of July, to Sunday, the 30th of July, 2023, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services promises to be a life-altering experience for those in attendance, as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome leads the way in ushering in an extraordinary outpouring of healing and restoration.

Registration is now open on the Healing Streams’ website and is free for anyone in need of a miracle.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services stands as a monumental event within the Christian community, drawing millions of believers from around the world to witness the manifestation of God’s miraculous healing power. The event encapsulates the belief that divine healing is not just a historical phenomenon but a present-day reality available to all who earnestly seek it.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has earned a reputation for being a monumental spiritual gathering, where individuals from around the globe unite with a shared desire for divine healing. This edition, taking place in July 2023, is poised to exceed all expectations and provide an even greater platform for the manifestation of healing.

The Healing Streams Ignite Hunger for Healing

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services is an immersive physical or virtual gathering through healing centers, where participants from diverse backgrounds join together in a unified pursuit of healing and restoration.

The event encompasses moments of worship, fervent prayers, healing declarations, and the impactful teachings of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Participants have reported experiencing remarkable healing, ranging from physical ailments, emotional wounds, financial breakthroughs, and deliverance from various life challenges. The atmosphere is charged with faith, hope, and an expectancy for the miraculous, as participants open their hearts to the touch of God.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services extends beyond the event itself. Its impact ripples through the lives of those who have received healing, inspiring them to become agents of change in their communities.

As attendees return to their homes, armed with renewed faith and testimonies of healing, they carry a divine mandate to share the message of hope and restoration with others. This ripple effect creates a global network of testimonies, further igniting a hunger for healing and transforming lives far and wide.

Real-Life Testimonies from Participants Thanking Pastor Chris

The organizer of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, the Healing School, publishes a monthly magazine. In that, readers can immerse themselves in the healing testimonies of former participants.

In July’s edition of the Healing to the Nations Magazine, we read about Portuguese-born Clara Cecilio, who suffered for 38 long years. Her life was subjected to wheezing, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath as a result of adult-onset asthma. With no hope of a solution to improve her condition, she became depressed and despondent.

After hearing about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Healing Streams Live Healing Services, she registered and participated live from the United Kingdom, realizing that it might be the only cure to her suffering.

When the pastor ministered to her via video conference and declared her healed and free in the Name of the Lord Jesus, it was an auspicious moment that changed Clara’s life forever.

“When Pastor Chris prayed for me, the power of God came upon me. After that, I took all my medications and put them in the bin because I am free. I can run up and down the stairs, and I can go to the gym. I do not feel any shortness of breath or heart palpitations anymore. Emotionally, I am calmer and more joyful. I am thankful for what happened in my life,” she testified.

Healing Streams Attendee: “I Knew He was Praying for Me Too”

Another grateful participant that received healing from heart disease is Zhang Xianjun from China. Living with heart disease made daily life an agonizing uphill battle for him. Over the years, it had resulted in the development of varicose veins that was so severe that his legs had become swollen with ulcers. Zhang was in constant pain and discomfort and was taking a variety of medications.

When he attended the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Zhang’s life turned around. His body was healed and restored, and he also received salvation in Christ and has truly begun life anew.

“As I participated in the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, I focused on Pastor Chris when he was praying for those with heart conditions because I knew he was praying for me too. He said to breathe in and out, and I did. After that, I was completely healed. My legs,that were rotting, are healed now, and my whole body has been made whole. I thank the Lord for giving me a brand-new heart. Thank you, Pastor Chris. I love you,” he stated.

Partaker Stopped Therapy after Session with Pastor Chris

Sonia Commensoli from Italy recounts her story after attending the Healing Streams Live Healing Services in January 2023. She broke her femur in an accident in January 2023 and had been using crutches to get around. Confident in the infallible power of God’s Word, she participated in the healing experience.

“The last time I went to see the doctors was the day the Healing Streams started, and I decided it was the last time. On the third day, Pastor Chris proclaimed healing to broken bones as he prayed for me. I fell under the power of God and received healing. Before that day, I could only walk with the help of two crutches. But now, I can walk without them. I have stopped all therapies and treatments, and the Holy Spirit has healed everywhere in my life that was broken,” she testified.

As the testimonies of miraculous healings continue to grow and the ripple effect expands, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services stand as a testament to the enduring power of faith and the limitless possibilities of divine intervention.