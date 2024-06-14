Media, Big Tech, Former Intelligence Officials Implicated in 2020 Election Interference

Hunter Biden’s laptop, initially dismissed as Russian disinformation by 51 former intelligence officials, became crucial evidence in his recent conviction. This development vindicated journalists from The New York Post, who first reported on the laptop’s contents before the 2020 US election.

Damaging Information on Hunter Biden’s Laptop

In 2020, Hunter Biden, then struggling with drug addiction, left his laptop at a repair shop and never paid for the service. The laptop, later referred to as the “laptop from hell,” contained damaging information that could have impacted Joe Biden’s presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

Joe Biden was linked to his son’s dealings with the Ukrainian Burisma company.

Intelligence Officials Protected Biden

To protect Joe Biden, 51 former intelligence officials declared the laptop as Russian disinformation. This claim was widely disseminated by mainstream media and supported by Big Tech. Big Tech did this by removing any references to the New York Post story

The assertion and suppressing for the information influenced the election, contributing to Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. It was later reported that many democrat voters would have been swayed not to vote for Biden if they had known more about the laptop and the information it contained.

The recent trial revealed the truth behind the laptop. Evidence from the device was instrumental in convicting Hunter Biden, proving that the former intelligence officials’ claims were false. The journalists at The New York Post, who were smeared and censored for their initial reporting, have been proven right.

The Deep State

These developments have underscored the reality of the so-called “Deep State,” where operatives within the government, Congress, the intelligence community, and the media act in their own interest, often to the detriment of the American people. This network of influence has repeatedly shaped public perception and policy, prioritizing its agenda over transparency and accountability.

Additionally, these individuals smeared Russia as having interfered in the US election, despite the laptop and its damning evidence having nothing to do with Russia. Instead, the contents of the laptop shed light on what is often referred to as the “Biden Crime Family.” The misinformation spread by these officials was a calculated move to deflect attention from the laptop’s revelations and protect the Biden campaign.

Now, many of those 51 officials say their actions were “patriotic.” It is now obvious that their letter was carefully crafted so they could later say they were only speaking in general terms about Russia wanting to interfere in American elections.

This is not the first time the “Deep State” has targeted Russia. They previously accused Russia of aiding Donald Trump in defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. For four years, Democrats hounded Trump with these allegations during his presidency, and the scrutiny continued over the past three years. The pattern of discrediting political opponents with baseless claims has become a hallmark of “Deep State” tactics.

In 2021, the New York Times was caught quietly changing their own Hunter Biden story, but an eagle-eyed reporter noticed.

Implications

The implications of this case are far-reaching. The credibility of the 51 former intelligence officials, who normally do not speak out, is now in question. Their actions, along with those of the media and Big Tech, highlight significant issues regarding election integrity and public trust. The involvement of these entities in shaping the narrative around the laptop had a profound impact on the 2020 election.

The Hunter Biden trial underscores the need for greater scrutiny of media and intelligence officials’ roles in electoral processes. As the public digests these revelations, the call for accountability and transparency is likely to grow, shaping future discussions on election integrity and the influence of powerful institutions.