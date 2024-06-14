Jon Chardiet Headlines BeatStreet Reunion at Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is bringing hip-hop history to life with a special screening of the iconic film BeatStreet, featuring a highlight on Jon Chardiet, the actor who famously portrayed Ramon. This event is part of the festival’s “Reunions & Retrospectives” series and will include an exclusive introduction by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas.

Jon Chardiet’s Enduring Legacy

Jon Chardiet, whose portrayal of Ramon left an indelible mark on the film, will be a key figure at the event. Chardiet’s authentic and heartfelt performance resonated deeply with audiences and continues to be celebrated in hip-hop culture. He will be in attendance at the Tribeca event, walking the red carpet and signing autographs for fans, providing a unique opportunity to meet the star.

Iconic Film with Star-Studded Cast

BeatStreet, directed by Stan Lathan and produced by Harry Belafonte and David V. Picker, captures the essence of a group of Bronx teens navigating the early years of hip-hop. The film’s cast includes Rae Dawn Chong, Guy Davis, Leon W. Grant, Saundra Santiago, Robert Taylor, Lee Chamberlin, Mary Alice, Shawn Elliot, Jim Borrelli, Dean Elliott, and Franc. Reyes.

Hip-Hop Cultural Impact

The character of Ramon, portrayed by Jon Chardiet, has been immortalized in hip-hop lyrics by renowned artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and Grandmaster Melle Mel. Some notable references include:

“Should I die on the train track, like Ramon in BeatStreet / People at the funeral fronting like they miss me” – The Notorious B.I.G.

“Cause the age of the BeatStreet wave is here / Everybody let’s sing along, now c’mon, say ‘Ho!’ / (Ho!), Say ‘Ho!’ / (Ho!) / And to let me know I’m rocking the microphone, everybody say Ramon! / (Ramon!) / Ramon! / Raah!” – Grandmaster Melle Mel

“Tag spit over Ramon’s shit, I’m a vandal” – 50 Cent (“Hustler’s Ambition”)

Behind the Scenes

The film’s talented crew includes screenwriters Andrew Davis, David Gilbert, Paul Golding, and Steven Hager; cinematographer Tom Priestley Jr.; editors Dov Hoenig and Kevin Lee; and composer Arthur Baker. Their collaboration brought to life a story that continues to resonate with viewers decades later.

Event Details

Date: Friday, June 14th

Friday, June 14th Time: 8 PM

8 PM Location: Village East by Angelika – Theater 1, 181 2nd Ave, NYC 10003

Following the screening, there will be an exclusive after-party featuring special guests at HPM | Electric B Room, 355 West 16th St, NYC. Please note that the invite is non-transferable, and plus ones can be granted by request only.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Tribeca Film Festival Tickets.

About the Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca was founded in 2002 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, the Festival grew into one of the world’s leading platforms for showcasing groundbreaking storytelling.

Initially established to revitalize lower Manhattan after the September 11 attacks, Tribeca expanded its mission to celebrate innovation and diversity in the film industry. The festival is renowned for its eclectic mix of independent films, documentaries, short films, and immersive experiences, drawing cinephiles and industry professionals from around the globe.

Each year, Tribeca offers a rich program that includes film screenings, panel discussions, master classes, and special events. The festival provides a unique opportunity for emerging filmmakers to debut their work alongside established artists. The “Reunions & Retrospectives” series, in particular, highlights classic films and reunites their creators and stars, fostering a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for cinema history.

Tribeca’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its embrace of new media and technology, making it a pioneer in the exploration of virtual reality, augmented reality, and interactive storytelling. This dedication to pushing boundaries and championing diverse voices ensures that Tribeca remains at the forefront of the film festival circuit, continually inspiring and engaging audiences.