Elton Ilirjani
Features
2 min.Read

Genderless Icon Elton Ilirjani Closes 1003 Show in a Daring Finale at Asian New York Fashion Week

Adam Torkildson
By Adam Torkildson

In a striking conclusion to the 1003 runway show, genderless icon and international model Elton Ilirjani commanded the catwalk, closing the show in a powerful statement piece. The finale took place on September 13 at Lavan Midtown during the highly anticipated Asian New York Fashion Week (Asian NYFW) Spring/Summer 2025 showcase.

Ilirjani appeared in a tailored maroon jacket and matching three-quarter-length pants, an ensemble defined by its sharp, modern silhouette. The look was punctuated with bold accessories: sleek black gloves and a coordinating hat, creating a vision of contemporary elegance and authority that perfectly encapsulated the ethos of the 1003 brand.

The event marked another successful season for Asian NYFW, which has become a vital platform for celebrating Asian designers and diaspora creatives. This season, the SS03 showcase spotlighted 23 boundary-pushing designers, presenting an electric mix of avant-garde minimalism, cultural storytelling, and streetwear rebellion that is redefining the future of global fashion.

Ilirjani walked for 1003 (Ten Zero Three), a brand guided by the ethos “Timeless meets daring.” 1003 aims to redefine women’s fashion by blending classic luxury with a modern twist, crafting garments that empower and celebrate confidence and sensuality. The brand’s mission to create enduring pieces that balance the modest and the sexy found a perfect ambassador in Ilirjani, whose presence on the runway challenges traditional norms and champions individuality.

A mainstay on global runways, Ilirjani is not just a model but a powerful advocate for genderless expression and a renowned human rights activist from Albania. With an Instagram following of over 12 million, he uses his platform to amplify the work of independent, up-and-coming designers.

His deep connection to Asian fashion began authentically in 2019 after discovering the New York boutique 3NY, which specializes in Asian designers. After featuring their clothes on his social media, designers took notice, leading to friendships and invitations to walk in shows from New York to Seoul. Since first modeling for BESFXXK, Ilirjani has become a fixture at fashion weeks in New York, Milan, Paris, London, and Tokyo, walking for acclaimed designers like Greedilious and Malan Breton.

His participation in Asian NYFW, just after walking for Jemma Russo and Naoka Tosa at New York Fashion Week, underscores his commitment to using fashion as a medium for art and cultural unity.

The selection of Ilirjani to close the 1003 show was a fitting crescendo for a groundbreaking season of stunning and emotionally resonant fashion. It symbolized the intersection of timeless design, bold individuality, and the diverse, forward-thinking spirit that Asian NYFW champions. For industry insiders, press, and fashion enthusiasts, the event was a must-watch look into the evolving cultural landscape of fashion. Next up, Elton is walking shows in Paris, Milan, Shanghai and Taipei Fashion Weeks.

 

