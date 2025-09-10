Building Success: Natalya Crystina Ramirez Marchiran’s Journey as an Industrial Engineer

In the dynamic world of industrial engineering, Natalya Crystina Ramirez Marchiran stands out as a beacon of resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication. As an Industrial Engineer at Arrow Engine in Tulsa, Oklahoma, her journey from Venezuela to a pivotal role in a historically male-dominated field is a testament to her commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement.

Natalya has established a formidable track record of enhancing efficiency and reducing costs across various industries, making her an invaluable asset to the Arrow Engine team.

Born in one of Venezuela’s major oil-producing states, the culture of energy and industry deeply influenced Natalya from a young age. This environment ignited her passion for continuous improvement, guiding her through a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from University Polytechnic Institute “Santiago Mariño.”

“From the very beginning, I was passionate about continuous improvement,” Natalya shares. “This passion guided me to pursue a career in engineering, with the purpose of contributing to efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

Her foundational professional experience began at Simsa de Venezuela, a small oil and gas company, swiftly followed by an unexpected opportunity as a Quality Analyst on production lines at the renowned Empresas Polar.

Entering a field traditionally dominated by men, Natalya chose to view this not as a barrier, but as a “challenge.” Through unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, remarkable resilience, and innate adaptability, she has consistently demonstrated her capabilities, earning respect and paving the way for other women in engineering. “By focusing on results, building strong collaborations, and staying true to my passion for efficiency and innovation, I was able to grow into my current role,” she explains.

Upon emigrating, Natalya embarked on a new chapter at Arrow Engine, initially as an Engineering Clerk from 2018 to 2021. This role proved to be a significant step, where she successfully led a crucial process improvement project within the engines line.

“My role as an Engineering Clerk was a key stepping stone in my career,” she reflects. “It gave me the opportunity to lead a process improvement project in the engines line, which allowed me to develop strong problem-solving skills, gain hands-on experience in project execution, and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams.” This experience, she notes, not only strengthened her technical and analytical abilities but also gave her the confidence to take initiative and deliver measurable results.

Since 2021, as an Industrial Engineer at Arrow Engine, she now spearheads a diverse portfolio of projects, aligning with corporate goals and implementing lean principles, quality improvement metrics, and safety initiatives. Her responsibilities include leading safety initiatives, 5S, and Lean projects, and facilitating kaizen events, all while emphasizing collaboration and effective communication to translate technical ideas into practical strategies.

Navigating the professional landscape in a new country presented its own unique hurdles, with the language barrier being Natalya’s “biggest challenge.” She diligently overcame this by actively improving her English, seeking feedback, and immersing herself in cross-functional teams, transforming it into a strength that fortified her resilience. Despite the obstacles, the “biggest reward” for Natalya remains the profound fulfillment of working in the field that is “truly part of my essence and my life,” contributing to projects aligned with her passion for engineering.

A significant highlight of her career came in 2019 when she participated in the corporation’s annual ‘TriMas Kaizen Challenge.’ As part of an eight-month-long project focused on enhancing the material management system at Arrow Engine Company, Natalya’s team achieved a remarkable 25% increase in productivity and successfully eliminated the need for forklifts in the process. The “honorable mention” award at a corporate level underscored the invaluable impact of their continuous improvement initiatives.

Natalya’s extensive background also includes roles such as kitting small assembly, where she assembled and tested engine components, and supervising quality control for wiring HVAC units at AAON INC. Her earlier experience at Halliburton as an intern involved managing inventory systems and performing inspections, showcasing her versatility and commitment to quality assurance from raw materials to finished products.

With additional certifications in Operations and Production Management, Project Management Professional (PMP), and Lean Six Sigma Foundations, Natalya’s expertise extends beyond technical skills to include strong management, creativity, proactive planning, and critical thinking. Her journey exemplifies how dedication, adaptability, and a genuine passion for engineering can lead to significant achievements, inspiring not only her colleagues but also future generations of women in STEM fields. Natalya Crystina Ramirez Marchiran continues to be a vital asset, driving success and continuous improvement within the industrial landscape.