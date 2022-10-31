Your Right To The Rights In The Ten Constitutional Amendments

The United States of America is unique, with a very unique system of governance. It is the only country in the entire world that empowers its citizens to be the last line against those who would impose tyrannical rule and enslave the people if they could. Here is a look at ten Constitutional Amendments, the Bill of Rights.

The proof lies in the clauses of the following ten statements. They represent the essence of the republic which every American citizen should, even must, know and clearly understand.

The following ten clauses are the Amendments to the American Constitution. They are the given rights of each American citizen for which the citizenry must be prepared to fight, in order for the generational chain to continue unbroken. These amendments grant each citizen his or her inalienable rights of freedom.

These clauses are not new. However, reciting them often ensures they remain fresh in one’s mind. Remember, the use of the word ‘SHALL’, is a powerful ‘Term of Art’ holding a specific legal meaning.

If you did not know, these are the United States’ first ten Constitutional Amendments, the People’s Bill of Rights.

These Amendments prevailed and still exist because generations of Americans fought and died to keep them intact. Now it is the current generation’s turn to embrace them fully, fight for them if needed, or simply lose them. It is the American people’s CHOICE.

Each of these ten (10) Rights are interlocked together like the stones in a keyway arch. Remove any one of the stones and the entire structure cannot stand; it will fall apart. This is the power the American Republic’s Founding Fathers allotted to the American people. The burden of maintaining them has been placed on each citizen’s shoulders.

We witness that there are those Americans who tried, try now, and will try in the future to take away these Rights, one by one. These days some argue that these Rights do not fit in today’s world and are redundant. Most of those people are not stupid – they know they are purposely undermining the people’s rights.

However, every American should never forget the entire “Arch of the People’s Rights.” The people’s rights will all collapse, if even one of the Rights is removed from the entire structure.

The Ten Constitutional Amendments

I – Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

II – A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

III – No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

IV – The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

V – No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

VI – In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.

VII – In suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise reexamined in any court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

VIII – Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.

IX – The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

X – The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the PEOPLE.

Tampering With the American People’s Rights

Nowadays the fascistically inclined party, wrongly named Democrat Party, is working in devious ways to remove these Rights, one by one by

Indeed, the fascists can block these Rights, twist them, and fail to enforce them. Nonetheless, so long as the US Constitution exists and is not wiped out with a stroke of a pen, they cannot remove them. Importantly, it is up to the Americans, We, the People, to protect these Rights, their Rights.

What Happens When There Is No Constitution?

Israel is one example of what happens when there is no constitution. In its founding document, Israel, a free country, never adopted a Constitution. That was a major failure by the modern state of Israel’s founders. It occurred because one of its prominent founders, David Ben-Gurion and his left-wing-socialist Labor Party did not think a Constitution was necessary and did not want one.

That reveals the true nature of the Israeli socialistic-Labor movement; they didn’t want a democratic Israeli government, they wanted a leftist-monolithic government that would enshrine their socialistic-Labor bloc in power forever.

Not having a Constitution left the Israelis defenseless against tyranny. That is what we are witnessing today with the lawless Yair Lapid government and the mouth of tyranny, the politically left-wing judicial system.

Upcoming U.S. Midterm Election Forecast November 8, 2022,

There is no way Joseph Biden, who was hiding in his basement for all six months before the last election won against President Trump in 2020! Did Boden receive 81 million votes, 12 million more votes than Barack Obama ever received? Many people doubt it. Every American should doubt this claim as total propaganda nonsense. At least half of the population believes that Joseph Biden is an illegitimate president; more so, on every level a rogue public servant, a despicable liar who is systematically destroying the country over which he presides.

November 8, 2022 will allow the American people to speak up with their ballot. A huge Republican red wave is expected to stop the Democrat Party’s destructive path, unless they cheat again, just as they did in 2020!

The Ballot List of 5 Public Rejections

Here are five main things that people must reject.

Inflation that Congress created; Open borders and the invasion of the worst of the worst into the country; Out-of-control crime everywhere; The ‘Woke’ social hindrance nonsense, including the insane craze of transgender surgeries without parental approval and/or knowledge, which should be approached as a punishable crime; Open-ended Abortion.

The insanity of the Marxists-fascists who are at present running the country must end.

It Is All Up to We, the People

It is up to the citizenry to protect their inalienable Rights enshrined in these ten constitutional amendments. Sadly, in recent years we witnessed that too many people are do not exhibit much commonsense or critical thinking. They are imbued in apathy and lack the willingness to defend their own Rights.

This essay is a reminder to every American citizen: do not allow anyone to tamper with your God- and Constitution-given Rights. Firmly stand up for your Rights.

In one week each United States citizen can help stop being robbed of his or her inalienable rights.

Vote intelligently. Your state officials elected this year will help determine who is elected as the US president in 2024. Think carefully; think for YOUR future, think of the survival of the United States as a Republic that offers freedom and inalienable rights.

Once our rights are erased, should the people fail to stand in support of them, it will be almost impossible to recover them.