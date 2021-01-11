Our Time as a Free Society Has Come – The Truth Must Now Be Told

The events that took place in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, woke up many American people, also many in the world, to see the slap-on-face reality. These events were not shocking as so many pretend to excuse them. They were expected.

We have seen the crazy, destructive, out of hand violent riots that took place all summer 2020 long. Those previous violent riots were encouraged by many politicians, mainly on the political Left.

What took place in Washington D.C. on January 6th 2021 was a complete switch. It went from supporting the Make American Great Again movement, by We, the People, demanding our voice heard, rejecting a corrupt government into something very saddening.

The breaking into the Capitol building was either part of the summer long burning, looting, fear mongering 2020 riots or, an expression of how frustrated the American people are with the Washington D.C. very corrupt deep state.

It is clear; the people are frustrated with politicians they elect and send to Washington to represent them who then do nothing of the sort, letting the people down over and over again.

I am a journalist and I try hard to tell it as I see it with facts that may penetrate through the “truth” people are comfortable with. Or, I try to open the eyes of the reader to a maybe a different perspective angle of the matter.

Now more than ever it is imperative to recognize that independent, fact-based media is a safe base for democracy; it is the vaccine to preserve our most precious democratic rights of inalienable freedom and liberty. Without honest media, a free society is doomed.

Civil society relies on the shared understanding of facts and truths and does not rely on dangerous manipulating propaganda unless it rejects the freedom it has been granted. The most important role of a responsible media and its journalist foot soldiers is to provide those facts and truths as they are, naked and clear. Truth defends the public against those who distort truth or have a propagandist agenda of lies, deception and distortion. Distortion and propaganda aims to weaken or collapse the democratic society.

The people’s moment has come, and real truth-telling journalists must step up.

The people must choose between the propagandists who manipulate their minds and an honest media that brings forth the unvarnished truth.

Opinion or a mix of truth and opinion is not news. We now call it ‘fake news’

There are local, national and international media outlets that work hard to preserve the premise of real news media that tells it as it is for the purpose of having a well-informed public.

That is the kind of media that must be supported, and those who seek to propagandize must be rejected. Opinion or a mix of truth and opinion is not news.

Understanding of collective truths is the community’s strength.