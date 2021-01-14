Ultimate Hypocrisy – Twitter Rails Against Loss Of Free Speech In Uganda

By
Alan Gray
-

When Twitter terminated the free speech of Donald Trump and thousands of conservatives, millions of Never Trumpers applauded their move. But after Uganda saw the open way twitter put its fist on the US electoral scale, they ordered a shutdown of the interfering Big Tech Giant, and twitter cried foul. Loss of free speech cuts many ways. It appears to be the ultimate in hypocrisy.

twitter condemns loss of free speech in uganda
Twitter condemns loss of free speech in Uganda. Cartoon by NewsBlaze, with bird by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

Here’s their Hypocrisy on full display:

Could it be that Twitter’s policy arm doesn’t know that twitter interfered in the US election for one party against all others? Could it be they don’t know twitter prevented the President of the United States from speaking and calling for calm.

Maybe it is just par for the course – people who can’t see the obvious electoral fraud that just took place can’t see their own meddling and hypocrisy.

No evidence of electoral fraud? Well, where’s the evidence of Uganda acting against free speech, twitter?

And in case twitter decides to remove its hypocritical cry, here it is as a graphic.

Twitter policy cry after Uganda took their ball. Graphic by NewsBlaze
Twitter policy cry after Uganda took their ball. Graphic by NewsBlaze

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

