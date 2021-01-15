Not So Democratic Party Takes America Prisoner

The Democrat Party is ushering fascism into inland America. They are the not-so-democratic party and they are trying to take America prisoner

Back in 1939 in Europe

World War II (1939-1945) began with Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union invasion of Poland in September 1, 1939.

Jews lived in Poland for 800 years before the Nazi occupation of Poland. On the eve of the occupation 3.3 million Jews lived there – more than in any other country in Europe; their percentage – about 10% – among the general population was also the highest in Europe.

At the end of WWII, in 1945, only approximately 380,000 Polish Jews were still alive in Poland; the rest, if they did not somehow escape, were murdered in the Nazi death camps, among them my mother and father’s extended families.

Why do I bring this up? Because when a government goes rogue, the consequence, then and now, turns out to be the same.

Though the Nazi regime was officially called National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei) it was a fascist regime.

And what is Fascism? It is a form of authoritarianism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy. Fascism came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe. Much of that sounds familiar now, when looking at what is happening in the parts of America controlled by the Democrat Party.

The Nazi regime made the Jews a scapegoat. The Nazi party convinced its German subjects that the Jews were the cause of all their ills.

To get rid of the supposed evil in their country, the Nazis firstly staged the Kristallnacht violence in which they burned Jewish business and arrested many; next they stripped the Jews of the ability to apply for or hold a job; then they abolished their German citizenship and forced the Jews into Ghettos. At the end, the Nazis systematically transported the Jews to concentration death camps where they gassed them and their bodies were burned to ash to leave no mark they ever existed. That was the Holocaust.

Six million Jews perished in the Holocaust, among them most of my father’s immediate Polish Jewish, very Zionist family, who lived in Warsaw, the capital city of Poland. As Zionists, they believed that Jews must have their own nation-state in the land of Israel. They never made it to the Promised Land. The Nazis murdered my grandfather and grandmother and my two uncles, my father’s brothers.

The war caught my father’s family by surprise. Though Antisemitism was prevalent in Poland the Jews did not know much worse was about to come for them, too. The German Jews’ loss of civil rights was about to be applied to Polish Jews. The Jewish community in Poland had no protection, nor the ability to defend itself; they had no escape gate from what was coming their way. They were at the mercy of the authorities for good or bad. Freedom was not offered as an option.

The following is what I know from stories I heard from my father and his sister, the only two who survived the war. The family was forced to move from their home to Ghetto Warsaw. My incisive grandfather assessed that if one reached the lines of the Soviet army, to the north, one has a better chance to survive. He begged his children, ‘go as far north as you can.’ My father’s older brother, married with a baby, chose to stay with his parents in the Ghetto; they were all murdered. The other brother traveled north but not far enough and was killed. The sister managed to reach the Soviet lines and survived the war. My father joined the Polish Army, then he joined the British Army, fought with the Allies and survived the war.

What I am attempting to tell the reader here is that in 1939 the Jews were the scapegoat of the fascistic Nazis and their enthusiasts. In 2021, in America, the Constitutional-Conservative Americans have become the scapegoat of what is turning out to be the fascistic Democrat Party.

America Under Siege

From the moment Citizen Donald J Trump announced his candidacy for the president of the United States the Democrats have been on the move to scapegoat him. Four years later they are scapegoating him and his 75 million supporters who voted for him. It appears that the Democrats have been poisoned by an anti-Trump, “Trump derangement syndrome” venom called the Never Trump movement. This Never Trump movement’s goal is to confuse and drive a wedge between the American people. Their goal is to weaken the ‘other side’ to get better control of them because they do not agree with the Democrat agenda.

What Really Happened?

President Donald Trump opened the eyes of millions of good Americans to the fact that their government does not represent them, only itself, and in the most pernicious manner. President Trump called it for what it is, “the swamp.”

Trump laid out the evidence and tens of thousands of black and hispanic Americans realized the Democrats had been lying to them for decades. Many of them decided to #WalkAway from the democrat party.

Trump so badly wanted to drain that swamp, but he found it to be so deep the drainage became a very long process. In fact, the swamp was so deep that it was impossible to determine who was part of the swamp and who was not. Trump’s constant criticism of the corrupt Washington establishment and his fight with them had already ruined some of their subterfuge that had been ongoing in Washington D.C. for decades. Four more years as President could have ended it all. And they did not like it at all.

So, they amalgamated mainstream media, social media, big-tech and the wealth of large corporations under one banner, to get rid of the only person who stands as an obstacle between them and subjugated America. They already had half of the foolish voters in their pocket; now they had to get the other half of the population that do not support them to stand down.

Here Is How They Did It:

First, they started with impeachment process of the President Trump; they failed.

Second, they assigned a ‘Special counsel’ to ‘investigate’ President Trump’s supposed collusion with Russia; their ruse failed.

The media took to the stage and started accelerating its illegal censorship of those who did not toot the leftist agenda propaganda, those who supported President Trump and work for the American people. ‘Cancel culture,’ intimidation, hypocrisy and amnesia to the truth became the norm in America’s freedom-loving land.

Then came the COVID-19 plague. The question is – was this pandemic deliberately concocted by China and forces in America that are compromised to China? It may never be known. The virus turned the land of the brave and the free into a land of fear, with much of the population hiding behind a mask and lockdown unable to function as usual. That weakened President Trump’s exceptional three year achievements for the American people.

When Things Go Bad They Can Go Even Worse

Then the Democrats hit a winning button.

George Floyd died at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The police all across America were painted as the evil doers of law enforcement. They took the brunt of the left’s rabid attacks. Defunding all of the police was the Democrat governors’ and mayors’ solution. Of course, that was a dumb move, because lawlessness was the outcome.

Protests, many of which turned into violent riots, ensued in many American cities, mostly cities mismanaged by Democrat governors and mayors. The media showed looting of businesses, burning of property and vile lawlessness. The businesses had no one to defend them.

Democrat politicians, the Mainstream media and leftists across America cheered on the destruction and looting, and they blamed it all on the police and Donald Trump.

Then came the November 3, 2020, presidential election. Many analysts say the Democrat establishment carefully planned to rig the result; to deny the American people a free and fair election. Some Republicans were asleep at the wheel and others may have been complicit.

The Democrats appear to have succeeded, President Trump says fraudulently. Democrats appear to have gained the power of the executive, House and Senate and are now on their way to their planned totalitarianism.

If the republican pundits are right, honesty, integrity and transparency were all eliminated from the election; it was one huge fraud that gave the Democrats, who deeply object to the Constitutional America, the leadership baton.

After that, the Democrats were salivating with the joy of power. All they needed was one more event to defile and trash President Trump and his supporters who were fighting to prove the election was stolen. The Democrats stole their vote and their president and they demanded accountability.

As if it was choreographed, staged, a divine intervention, a gift from the almighty. On January 6, 2021, when the Congress was counting the Electoral College, President Trump and thousands of his supporters held a peaceful rally in the Capital, to express their support for President Trump and their dismay to the conspiracy and lies coming out of Washington D.C.

President Trump made a point of speaking to his supporters before the march to the Capitol. He asked them to be peaceful and he asked them to “Cheer On” the Congress. He did not incite violence.

The rally’s participants marched patriotically and peacefully toward the Capitol, to express their dismay at the election result.

Videos clearly show Capitol Police opening the barriers and inviting some people into the Capitol. And then things got out of hand, as a crowd of agitators, not yet properly identified, broke into the Capitol building in another area. That breakin was the event that gave the fascist Democrats the signal to start scapegoating their opposition, President Trump and his followers and the Trump “Make America Great Again” Movement. Now the Democrats are going at it viciously.

With the communication powers, Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Amazon, in the Democrats’ pocket they all ganged up on President Trump. They acted in concert to shut down his social media voice. He can no longer communicate with his supporters through those channels. The Big Tech companies did the very same to many conservative media hosts.

The Democrat one-party authoritarian regime has managed not only to intimidate the conservative American population, they have managed to shut down most of the communication channels that report anything other than the Democrats’ agenda. According to the Democrats, dissenting opinions in America is no option.

What Happened Since the Capitol Was Infiltrated?

As it turned out, the Democrats created a two-prong battleground against President Trump and his supporters:

The one prong, the Congress choir embarked on immediate action. They baselessly, along their deep-seated double standards, accused the president of insurrection and called for his resignation and orchestrated a fast-track impeachment process. The president was called a ‘Hitler’ and a ‘Nazi.’

The charges they raised against President Trump were baseless and wrong, but the Never-Trump crowd doesn’t care.

As for the 75 million, or more, Americans who, unprecedented, often declared they love their President, the Left bundled them all up into one factor and launched a “war of terror” on them. They were called “Hitler’s troops,” “terrorists,” “terror sympathizers” who need to go through “reeducation” in order to kill their spirit of support for President Trump and thus return to be subjugated by the lawless, unconstitutional Washington Leftist, swamp creatures.

The other enemy prong is Big Tech and social media acting as fascistic totalitarianism. They have fully muzzled President Trump’s ability to communicate with his supporters from any of his social media platforms. Of course the mainstream media keeps the incitement against him hyped. Additionally, these enemies of freedom and liberty have intimidated most of the conservative media, shut down Parler, a new communication channel that some people see as an alternative to Facebook, and are calling to shut down the reliable conservative TV channels: FoxNews and Newsmax.

No free speech is allowed according to the Democrat hound dogs of freedom.

Anyone missing all the key points mentioned above is not a friend, or an ally in the fight to save America from itself. All patriotic Americans need to keep their eyes on the real fight and not get distracted by silly drivel. Unity, not division, is badly needed right now, the unity the Democrats are gaslighting.

The Democrat goal is to cancel the Constitutional Republic and replace it with one party autocracy. They want to shut down the “Make America Great Again” Trump agenda and sell their soul to the fascist devil.

1939 Vs 2020

Coming back to 1939 Poland. The fascistic Nazis did not get their way; their plan to dictatorially rule the world ended when World War Two ended with the victory of the Allies that brought Germany and Japan villains to their knees.

Freedom is not a given asset to be taken for granted. Thousands of American soldiers died in order to save the world from the Nazi fascism and preserve the precious liberty and freedom our civilized society has been given. They died to preserve every American’s inalienable right to freedom and liberty. These rights are now the scapegoat of and are on the sacrificial altar of the fascist Democrat Party. Democrats want the patriots gone from the American civil landscape; they want to modify the Constitution to reflect their corrupt mindset, a document that is uniquely just for all citizens.

In the 1930s-1940s, the scapegoated Jews could only have survived the Nazi horror if they found a way to escape or simply were lucky not to be murdered; some did, my father and my mother escaped. I was born to tell the tale.

Today, 75 million Americans, President Trump and the movement he unintentionally created have no place to run away to. Nor should they.

If America the free were to fall into the fascist abyss, what would those 75 million Americans do? What would the free world do? Who would fight to regain freedom?

The solution to the problem may be outlined in Psalm 118:9:

8 It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in man.

9It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in princes.

10All the nations surrounded me, but in the name of the LORD I cut them off. …