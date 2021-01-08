Transferring data from iPhones and iPads to desktops has historically been extremely restrictive. The only reliable tool provided by Apple is the iTunes app, which serves several functions other than data synchronization. However, using the official tool is not always an option. Some individuals use operating systems that do not support iTunes, while others simply want to avoid the many restrictions put in place by the manufacturer.

EaseUS MobiMover is currently one of the most popular alternatives to iTunes and it has been designed to work on both Windows PCs, as well as Mac computers. This having been said, there are a few things to consider when looking at this tool:

What Is EaseUS MobiMover Exactly?

EaseUS MobiMover is a piece of software that has been created as a safe and efficient alternative to iTunes. While the application cannot sync to the Apple servers, it does make it possible to access all the contents of a device without using iTunes. This includes videos, music, pictures, notes, contacts, calendars, and even WhatsApp messages and attachments.

What Are Its Most Noteworthy Features?

EaseUS MobiMover offers a lot of functionality. The software is specifically designed to facilitate the accessing and transfer of information from Apple mobile devices such as iPhones and iPads. Here are the main features of the application:

Transfer Data to and from iPhones and iPads

The ability to transfer data to and from separate devices may seem like nothing special, however, EaseUS MobiMover can move files at a faster rate than iTunes. Furthermore, selecting the exact photos, videos, songs, or contacts to move is easier than through iTunes.

Generally speaking, the data transfer function is superior to that of similar software in terms of speed as well as ease of use.

Download YouTube Videos

This is something that iTunes does not offer and probably won’t offer anytime soon. EaseUS MobiMover enables users to download video content straight from YouTube, by copying the address of the clip and inserting it into the app. These videos can then be transferred to any connected devices.

Access WhatsApp and Create Backups of Conversations

Probably one of the most important features of the application, the ability to access and download WhatsApp conversations makes EaseUS MobiMover an invaluable tool. Through this function, individuals can extract important attachments from their conversations and open them on their computer or create backups.

Manage iOS Media Files from the Computer

EaseUS MobiMover also enables users to delete media files from their devices, right from the app. The process is fairly straightforward and similar to the method used by iTunes.

Who Is the Application for and How Easy It Is to Use?

EaseUS MobiMover was created for the casual user. It offers a great-looking menu that’s as intuitive as it is simple.

Pricing and Availability

EaseUS MobiMover is free to download and use, however, most of its functionality is locked behind a subscription. The free version of the software offers users access to the data on their devices and limited transfer capabilities.

Unlocking the full potential of the application requires a subscription. At the time of writing, the monthly subscription for Windows is $23.95/month, but there is a special offer for $29.95 per year and a $69.95 Lifetime upgrade offer. For Mac, the monthly subscription is $29.95/month with a special $39.95 yearly offer and a $79.95 lifetime upgrade offer.

Comparing the cost of this application, EaseUS MobiMover is priced similarly to other products of the same type.

Although iTunes is free to use and may seem the better choice, EaseUS MobiMover is more than an iPhone or iPad management tool. While it may be thought of and presented as such, the software also offers features that are normally seen in service applications. In reality, this is a product that is designed to give users more flexibility in terms of how they manage the data on their phones and tablets, whereas iTunes is simply a data transfer tool combined with a media library.

The Good and the Bad

As mentioned above, EaseUS MobiMover is vastly different from iTunes, despite its many similarities. While this is to be expected from a third-party app, trying to hit more targets at once does have its drawbacks:

Pros

More Flexibility than iTunes – EaseUS MobiMover offers functions that iTunes does not, such as the ability to download YouTube videos and to backup WhatsApp chat histories;

– EaseUS MobiMover offers functions that iTunes does not, such as the ability to download YouTube videos and to backup WhatsApp chat histories; Easy to Use – The interface of the application is much simpler and more intuitive than that of iTunes;

– The interface of the application is much simpler and more intuitive than that of iTunes; High Compatibility – EaseUS MobiMover can be installed on both Windows as well as Mac computers;

– EaseUS MobiMover can be installed on both Windows as well as Mac computers; Faster Transfer Capabilities – All file transfers take much less time than with iTunes;

– All file transfers take much less time than with iTunes; Can Be Used for Light Service Tasks – The ability to make a backup of device data and then erase its contents is great if there is sensitive data on your phone and need to send it in for repairs. This is highly useful if the screen is broken or unresponsive;

Cons

Limited functionality for the free versions – It is possible to use the software without paying for a subscription, however, tasks such as WhatsApp chat backups, and unlimited transfers will require the pro version of the application;

– It is possible to use the software without paying for a subscription, however, tasks such as WhatsApp chat backups, and unlimited transfers will require the pro version of the application; Not able to rebuild the iTunes Library – Although the tool does offer some of the functionality that iTunes does, it cannot replace it. Its third-party nature makes it unable to fix a damaged iTunes library;

Is EaseUS MobiMover worth Using or Purchasing?

Overall, EaseUS MobiMover is a great tool to have in the software arsenal, for anyone who has one or more Apple mobile devices. While there is always the option of using iTunes to synchronize information, EaseUS MobiMover offers much more freedom in terms of what files can be transferred to and from those devices.

The main downside is that the free version is limited to a small number of transfers per day. However, those who decide to pay the monthly or lifetime subscription will have a very powerful backup tool at their disposal.

