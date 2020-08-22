Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Become ‘Hitlerism’ Experts

When practicing American politics, it is not rare that a political figure is compared to Der Fuhrer Hitler. In the case of Mr. Trump and President Trump, that comparison is over the top and way too often.

As a Jew, it is infuriating to me to hear Joe Biden, the Democrat Party nominee to run for the president of the United States job, and Kamala Harris, his running mate compare President Donald Trump to Hitler and Goebbels and to a Nazi. Noting that all references to my claim herein have been censored and were taken off the Internet search engines.

As a Jew whose entire family was almost completely massacred by the Hitler/Goebbels regime, it is insulting and infuriating to hear and read that many Democrats, including those at the top, Biden and Harris, think that President Trump is akin to Hitler/Goebbels. The Nazi regime murdered 6 million Jews while President Trump never murdered one Jew, and is trying to end wars started by others.

But then I see many Americans who malign President Trump, smearing him with the name Hitler and Nazi. Those Americans, not Trump, have the same murderous mindset of the Hitler/Goebbels characters and their hateful, venomous, racist regime.

Speaking at a fundraiser in New York City on Friday, September 9, 2016, Hilary Clinton, the Democrat Party hopeful for the United States 45th President said, “Half of Donald Trump’s supporters belong” in a “basket of deplorables,” characterized by “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic,” views.

With many Democrats, the name Hitler is just as lovely as the name Barbie Doll. I can repeat Hilary Clinton and say to those who disparage and disrespect the President of the United States, Mr. Donald J Trump, “you are hateful” and that is a valid name-calling for them.

The Goebbels ‘Expertise’

It appears that the name-callers are Goebbels experts. We do not know from what sub-humanity sewer these awful people slithered out. Yet, as bad as this is, there is much worse.

Everything with the Democrats is “racism.”

If we want to charge President Trump with a racial campaign kickoff, let us touch on immigration. Over the last few decades Mr. Trump has advocated to change America’s trade and immigration policies. This issue, like it or not, was one of his fundamental political involvement. For the never-Trumpers, border control of who wants to enter the United States is racism.

Some recall President Trump for his “Birtherism,” when he questioned Barack Obama’s American citizenship. Mr. Trump finally conceded. However, Hillary’s campaign touched on Birtherism first. Yes, she was the first to raise questions about Obama’s citizenship. Yet, unlike Mr. Trump, she never had the courage to publicly put out the case herself and used surrogates to do it on her behalf.

In turn, Mr. Obama’s people used “Birtherism” against John McCain who was born in Coco Solo Naval Air Station, in the Panama Canal Zone. Opponents of the Republicans used “Birtherism” against Senator Ted Cruz, who was born in Canada, when he ran for President. And it was not racial; it has been a basic ingredient of Presidential politics whenever there was a candidate who wasn’t born on US soil.

Since the Republicans are known not to run as media favorites, nevertheless, Donald Trump did receive newspapers’ endorsements. Trump didn’t covet these endorsements, they were not his base, and the vast majority of the American public – the Goebbels’ experts – already realize how biased the media is.

Those who associate President Trump with Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels also associate him with the KKK (Ku Klux Klan). For bigots, there is always material to read. Here is one: the KKK of course is one of the long-standing contributors to the Democrat Party, the cause of way too many problems in this country. Until recently Joe Biden frolicked with KKK Grand Dragons and other top members of the Klan.

Ridiculing the Ridiculous Equation to a Nazi

I don’t know how any person could seriously equate President Trump to a Nazi or to a Nazi enthusiast.

How many innocent people are in graves throughout Europe because of the Nazis? Many current students have very poor understanding of this horrific time in history, easily uttering the words “Nazi” and “Hitler.” How can we expect them to understand the details of how the Nazis came to power and the magnitude of the Nazis’ crimes if the Left continues to brand anybody they disagree with as a Fascist, Hitler, Goebbels, Himmler, Gestapo Member, or Stormtrooper?

Furthermore, the “Final Solution” – the end of the Jews – was not a “simple solution,” as some refer it to be. Such claims eradicate history, the victims, and the barbarism that occurred in many countries.

The fact is that Hitler’s “Final Solution” took elaborate and massive planning. It was not on the spur of the moment, easy, simple, quickly implemented horror. Many of this “solution’s” designers were evil geniuses. The SS – in German the Schutzstaffel, a major paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany, and later throughout German-occupied Europe during World War II – who started acting on this evil vision, who found the sites for and built the first Death Concentration Camps were educated Ph.Ds. They were all Radical Leftists with a radical nationalistic bent.

It is interesting that the Left never ever compare its political opponents to, for instance, Genghis Khan the first Emperor of the Mongol Empire. They have instead, a very scary and repulsive fascination with Nazis. Many on the left really need to get their heads read and their brain checked out.

Those who compare President Trump to Hitler or Goebbels are dangerously ignorant and one can claim they possess inner demons of the magnitude that should result in medical institutionalization.

These so easily expressed comparisons offend the memories of millions of innocent people who were murdered, including most of my family members, as well as the fallen soldiers of the free world who fought to eradicate that evil.

There is not much else I can say about these foul creatures. My suggestion for them is to travel to The Treblinka, Dachau, Majdanek, or Auschwitz Death Camps and smell the human ash that still lingers and get the sense of the creepy ghosts. Maybe then they will stop trivializing what is so sacred. Maybe they will not so loosely compare President Trump to Hitler or a Nazi.

Our Society Has Taken a Sharp Downturn

Sadly and maddeningly, the White House press corps and the Democrat Party have no respect for the office of the Presidency. Insulting and canceling those who do not agree with them on politics is nowadays conventional, running deep through the Left’s agenda. One can take it a step farther and point out that in all likelihood they harbor the same thoughts about people who do not agree with them on faith, sexual preference, race, and other challenging issues.

The Democrat Party totally lost its mind when Hilary Clinton lost her presidency run to Mr. Donald J Trump. They were so certain they were the winners of the White House and they already sensed the power of her rule. Losing it was traumatic for them and they have never recovered. It appears they will never recover. The Left’s loss turned into a display of grossly bad behavior, which sometimes borders on treason.

The Democratic Party now operates with an ideology of hatred for their political opponents. Worse than that, they are teaching the children of democrats to see that hatred as normal. This will not end well.

Hate is a very powerful emotion that more often than not overcomes decency and logic.

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now taking on the mantle of ‘Hitlerism’ experts, democrat voters have a pair of very poor role models.