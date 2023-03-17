Israel’s Protesters, Out of their Mind, But Not Out of Our Sight

Minority Elite Demand Power

Those who lost their mind in Israel are the political Left. They are Israel’s protesters. They are a minority that cannot accept they lost the last election, that Benjamin Netanyahu is again Israel’s Prime Minister. This means the power to further do colossal damage to the Jewish State has been taken away from them.

If you look through the lens of those who, for the past 10 weeks, have been protesting in Israel against the recently elected Rightwing government, with voluminous mandates, and the just and much needed judicial reform, here is what this spectacle looks like from their and their leaders’ side.

The “we are” herein are those self-promoted “elite” Ashkenazi-Israeli secular Jews. They originated mostly from Eastern European countries, who held to socialist-communist ideology, the like of Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion. They have a certain disdain for Sephardic Jews, those who originated from Arab, northern Africa countries, Yemen and Ethiopia and for Judaism and the religious Jews.

A post on Facebook by Dr. Mordechai Kedar, translated to English by Nurit Greenger

Minority Elite Think They Are Born To Rule

Tell us, have you gone crazy and off the rails? What? You ordinary people want to rule? So what if you won the last election! We are the rulers here! We were and we will remain the rulers!

We built the country, we brought you here. We cut your Pe’ot, the Hebrew term for side locks or sideburns some religious Jews grow (Literally, means “corner, side, edge”), shaved your beards, sent your children to proper [secular] education and sent you to live in the periphery, in Sderot, Ofakim, Netivot, Beit Shean and Afula, not so that you should come to us with demands, and certainly not so that you can take over OUR country.

We, with the beautiful forelock and blue eyed beauties; we are the “elite,” we are the economy, the culture, the media, the justice system, the academy and the enlightened and therefore we must, we certainly must be in power forever because we know what is good for our country. Do you think you know how to run a country?

Ivory Towers

We have an enlightened group that we have put in the legal ivory tower and this group has set up the judicial court system that will judge you, a prosecution that will concoct your cases, a legal counsel that will bind your hands, and a police that we have disciplined to investigate you according to our agenda. This situation has been correct until recently.

The fact that you elected Benjamin Netanyahu all these years was the maximum we were ready to swallow. Because we always put cables on his hands: once they were called Moshe Kahlon, once Gidon Sa’ar, once Ayelet Shaked, and you behaved well all those years. What happened to you guys now? Your heads fogged? Do you want to rule all of a sudden?

From where did you even get this delusional idea to rule? From Itamar Ben-Gvir and Aryeh Drei that we condemned and convicted who knows how many times? From the majority you have in the Knesset? So what if we also have a few skeletons in the closet? OUR prosecutor’s office has never filed charges against them!

You, the religious, the ultra-Orthodox, the “settlers” and the Likudnik apes, your majority that is steadily growing among the population, revealed in the elections again and again, is just a technical majority. We are the essential, moral, valuable and decent majority and therefore we, not you, must run the country, and according to our agenda, not yours.

Ongoing Coercion

And if you do not agree the continuation of our rule, through the system that Supreme Court Justice Professor Aharon Barak created for us, the enlightened ones, then we will stop the flow of traffic on the roads and block the highways; and as far as we care, women will give birth in ambulances, wounded will die on the way to the ER, planes will take off empty, the army will fall apart, the reserve units will disperse, the military special units will return gear, the air force will be grounded, the industry will come to a halt and the whole country will collapse.

As far as we are concerned, the entire Zionist enterprise can burn down if we are not its exclusive rulers, and forever, regardless of our electoral power. Because what is the importance of electoral power if we possess the legal and economic power, the microphone, camera, the media propaganda channels, academia and endless foundations that finance our unlimited energy sources?

At war as in war, you are our slaves and we are your masters. You are the donkey and we are riding on it. Don’t you understand? Don’t you agree? We will pester you until you understand and forever who is the landlord.

Democracy Redefined

We will also call our struggle “the struggle for democracy,” because democracy only exists when we, the enlightened ones, are in absolute power, as decided by a judicial decision by the legal counselor that all the systems we created back it. This is a true democracy. Real one. With checks, balances and brakes that ensure that our agenda is the one that will run the country, forever.

The Knesset does not interest us just as the election results do not even move us one iota. What is the Knesset? 120 fools who are divided into two types: those who are with us and those who are against us. Those with us are the enlightened who made a few technical mistakes and therefore they are a minority, and those who are against us, who are the majority but they are ignorant, evil, “settlers,” criminals, apes, live in the dark and the worst of all: ultra-Orthodox. A coalition like this will control us, the enlightened ones? The educated? (Ok, Yair Lapid is not exactly educated but he writes well). The wealthy ones? The industrialists? So what if you have a majority?

So listen carefully to what we’re telling you: sit quietly, accept our glorious party’s law, and shred all of Yariv Levin and Simcha Rothman’s delusional papers and return to function as you have always functioned under our hegemony. For now we will leave Netanyahu to you so that you can say from the back seat that there is a right-wing government here. But we will remain the ones holding the wheel through the mandatory legal advice.

We will not compromise on the steering wheel because for us control is the drug of life. Without it we would have considered leaving, but London, Paris, Brussels, Stockholm and Berlin are full of Jew-hating Muslims; New York is crime infested and Silicon Valley is not a good destination after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Therefore, at this stage we prefer to stay here but only on our own terms, meaning that we are in control and you are just pretending.

Elites Were Built to Lead

This is the deal. Accept it or not, and if you don’t, the responsibility will be on you. We are built to lead and rule and you are built to accept and be silent. That’s how it is and that’s how it will remain. If the country is dear to you, then surrender. You have no choice and you have no other option. Just a total surrender and now.

The power is in our hands because you will not dare to do to us what we did to you in the Amona* disengagement and anywhere else where you deviated from the rules we set for you. You won’t break heads like we did to you in Amona, and you won’t arrest girls until the end of the proceedings, like we did to you in the disengagement from Gush Katif in the Gaza strip which we organized through some dubious legal cases we opened against Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

*Amona was an Israeli community of some 200 members in Northern Samaria, located on a hill overlooking Ofra within the municipal boundaries of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.

Politicians Are Irrelevant

And if Mr. Netanyahu wants to keep his PM seat then we demand that he fires Yariv Levin and Itama Ben-Gvir and expel Simcha Rothman from the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, because what does he understand about the Constitution, law and justice? He’s just a lawyer who wrote a book “The High Court Party” that exposed our scheme to the masses. So what? We are not ashamed of it at all, because the all mighty Supreme Court is the democratic way to rule the country even though we don’t have a majority in the synagogue, ooops, in the Knesset. The synagogue we have long forgotten thanks to the state education system that we designed and built, among others, for this purpose.

Our dear ones on the political Right, if the country is dear to you, raise a white flag, not the country’s blue and white national flag. Because the latter is ours, only ours; because the country belongs to us, just to us. You only have a white flag, and don’t even think for a moment to put tassels (as on the Talit, the Jewish prayer shawl men wear during prayer), because it doesn’t suit us well. It reminds us of other times when Jews paid with their lives for wearing tassels.

Only surrender will be accepted from you, only a concession for Yariv Levin and Simcha Rothman’s distorted ideas. Forever we will continue to rule over you through the mechanism designed by our leader Justice Aharon Barak, even though you have a majority among the people and the Knesset. We are not interested because we defend our absolute governance, in the name of democracy of course.

And if you don’t give in – the real revolution is on its way, approved by the High Court, the counselor, the Attorney General of Israel’s office and the counselor, the media, academy, artists and the high-tech of course.

The election results will be canceled retrospectively, according to the principle of “reasonableness” (a brilliant invention by Aharon Barak), the Right-wing coalition will be declared irresponsible (it was irresponsible as the meteor star Yair Lapid claimed then, so now it is responsible?), the ministers will be declared rebels in the monarchy (because they refuse to accept Aharon Barak’s judicial-autocracy inventions) and the Prime Minister will be dismissed due to his inability to perform his duties, because there are several legal cases that were filed against him.

This is the revolution we are planning for you, and we will send our masses to storm the Knesset if you don’t surrender. And for what? Because we were elected to power, even if we are the minority. We set the rules of the game and we decided to change them with the approval of the “system.” Ours, but what else? Don’t you understand? Have you lost your mind?

The Translator’s Side Note:

Aybee Binyamin, Chairman of the Rotem Association for the Eradication of Corruption and a radio broadcaster, is one of the State of Israel current protest activists. The goal of the protests is to destroy Israel, progressing along several lines:

The central axis is the large demonstrations on Saturday evening; the secondary axis of the central axis are the days of disruption of normal life and daily demonstrations. The second axis is the crushing of the economy. The third axis is the crushing of the military reserve duty system. The fourth axis and the one that will decide the knock-out is the international isolation of Israel by the democratic countries, in general, and by the European Union (EU) and US sanctions, in particular.

Together we will win! The [current] government is the destruction of the Jewish third commonwealth house! This is what Israel’s protesters yell.

The protest leaders’ masks have come off and now everyone knows the truth.