NJ Ayuk’s new book, “A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix,” is an Amazon #1 bestseller on the first day of release. The book garnered global attention and is inspiring discussions on the topic of energy poverty alleviation.

NJ Ayuk

Ayuk is a renowned lawyer, energy expert, and founder of the pan-African law firm, Centurion Law Group. In his new book, he discusses the importance of a just energy transition that takes into account the needs of communities and individuals who are currently living in energy poverty. He proposes an energy mix that combines renewable and non-renewable sources, such as natural gas, to provide affordable and reliable energy to those who need it most.

The book received praise from experts in the energy sector, as well as policymakers and activists working on issues related to energy poverty. It has also received positive reviews from readers who have found the book informative and inspiring.

Ayuk hopes his book will spark a global conversation on the importance of a just energy transition and the need to address energy poverty as a critical development issue. He believes that access to affordable and reliable energy is a fundamental human right and is essential for economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability.

NJ Ayuk proposes a strategy for addressing energy poverty through a just energy transition that combines renewable and non-renewable sources to provide affordable and reliable energy. The book emphasizes the importance of taking into account the needs of communities and individuals who are currently living in energy poverty and presents a vision for addressing this critical development issue.

The success of Ayuk’s book on its launch day is a testament to the growing interest in energy poverty alleviation and the need for innovative solutions to address this pressing issue.

Reader Guide

NJ Ayuk guides readers through these five issues with expertise and authority: