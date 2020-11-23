I, Too, Have a Relationship with America

I heard these deep penetrating words, “I have a relationship with America,” from Ilan Srulovicz the Fox Nation Patriot Award recipient. Indeed, a really patriotic Award Ceremony from which the entire American nation can learn and take pride. Ilan was awarded for his support for the police when so many turned their back on them in so many ways this year.

There is so much patriotism in America. These sentiments were kind of scared to come out to the open until President Donald Trump started to call for it. He told the American people to start putting America first, where it is supposed to be. To take pride in American exceptionalism. To let the patriotism come out, and it did. Millions of Americans joined his patriotic movement in rallies that celebrated America. Millions of Americans stood and in unison yelled the slogans, ‘Make American Great Again,’ ‘Keep American Great.’ But they were not only slogans, they were words yelled from the heart while wearing the red cap that stands for Donald Trump’s movement to be a proud American.

I am an immigrant who fell in love with America. I remember yesteryears when Americans were all together, simply Americans. When politics did not divide the country into two camps that cannot meet on any turf. When Thanksgiving was so much a family festivity of a grateful nation and to which we all looked so much forward to. And Christmas was so holy and majestic. These two meaningful holidays have lost much of their luster. Many Americans have walked away from God.

The political divide in America ruined so much; it has ruined Americanism and it took away much of the American naiveté. The political swamp to which President Trump opened the eyes of the American people has become national ruination; it has muddied the virtue.

Instead of We, the People, governing our country, through our representatives, these people we send to Washington to represent and speak for us think they can enslave and disenfranchise us. With the power of the money of large corporation lobbyists and other political swindling, the American constitutional republic has become the ‘elite’ establishment, Washington and its megaphone media soft autocracy, leading to one-party dictatorship.

The Americanism the world has envied for decades has turned to be un-Americanism and into which the country has sunk. That took away the kindness, the harmony, the positivisms, the courage and naiveté all assembled into the American people’s nature they were so well known for.

To distance myself from the ongoing political bombardment and the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances, I have been watching Christmas movies that project so much hope, miracles, much love and devotedness. I am looking for these heartfelt stories in real life. I cannot find them. Are they hiding? Is there so very few of them to be conspicuous and known, or have they just disappeared in the feud of Republicans versus Democrats, in the feud of families no longer get along?

For years I have been saying that without learning it and owning patriotism a nation gets lost, it loses being a nation. This what happened in America. Patriotism and love for country is not taught. On the contrary, kids learn to despise their homeland, thanks to the school curriculum.

We are not singing enough the lines from the song God Bless the USA: ” … I love this land, God Bless the U.S.A.”

In his Inaugural Address, on January 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy’s said to all Americans: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” A saying of deep thought embedded in true patriotism. This use of chiasmus can be seen as a call to action for the public to do what is right for the greater good. A call that must be recalled and resonate today.

The course of survival and success of the American people’s liberty is slipping away with the way Washington conducts itself and because so many people do not conceive the meaning of liberty.

Here I go back to Ilan Srulovicz and his relationship with America, which I second. While the coronavirus has changed much of life, as we know it, the police force took an existential hit. The irrational calls to defund the force, to get rid of it were answered by many spineless politicians. The ill-treatment the police received deflated their morale and reduced their efficacy. But Ilan felt the need to speak up. His ad supporting law enforcement, while a push to defund police took place in many American cities, stood tall. For that Ilan was awarded the FoxNation Courage Award at their Annual Patriot Award ceremony, this year in a virtual presentation.

I do not know Ilan but I can say I am familiar with his patriotic love for America and the world.

Like Ilan Srulovicz, I feel compelled to speak out because our politicians, the media, big tech, other companies around the country, have all turned their back on the police and on us, the people of this country.

I partook in ‘support the police luncheons’ at Southern California police stations where, with a slight preview into life behind the badge, I could sense the force’s low morale. We need to humanize our law enforcement, not dehumanize them.

We Forgot Who We Are, Americans

It has been a chaotic year that humanity has never experienced before. It has been a year during which we have seen the meltdown of America, socially and governance wise. We, as a nation, lost focus, lost our ability to use commonsense, we have lost a great part of who we are.

And we should know better. Despite any mistakes made we can and should rise to fix them and then we become better because of it. The energy is never lost it just takes another path, a better one.

Our freedom to speak our mind freely has eroded. We, the People, must place it back where it belongs, uninterrupted by no one.

We must stand up to all the obstacles of oppression that is confronting us.

Be Honest, Speak the Truth

What made me strike up a relationship with America was its pristineness. Earnestly, I want it all back.

I say, no longer hide the fact that like me, you have a relationship with America.

Together we will win the fight for OUR America, together we will wake up those who still dawdle. Together we will form a coast-to-coast live chain of Americans who have a relationship with America. I truly believe it. Believe it too.

Lies you have to remember. Truth talks for itself. In the end, the side of truth always prevails.

Little acts of kindness, little acts of love and small gestures for fellow Americans, for country, go very far.

United there is very little we cannot do; divided there is very little we can do and we will never be able to meet any challenge.

Americans, we must fight to preserve what we care about, OUR America, and none other, the one that our brilliant Founding Fathers bestowed upon us in trust.