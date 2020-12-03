Ezekiel Emanuel Sick Mindset; Your Life In His Hands

Joe Biden is planning to regurgitate the governance approach of all of Obama’s years in office. Mostly all failed or were a mistake. Among those is to employ the hubristic Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel to advise him on healthcare.

Who Is Dr. Emanuel

It is important for every American to be reminded who Dr. Emanuel is.



Emanuel began his “Why I Hope to Die at 75” op-ed, published in October 2014 in The Atlantic with the statement, “Seventy five, that’s how long I want to live: 75 years.”

This end of life wish caused his family and friends to think he was off his rocker. That he just does not mean what he says and must have not thought it through clearly. The reason is that after reaching 75-years-old, most people find that there is so much in the world to see and do.

In order to convince Emanuel what people saw to be an error in his thinking, they pointed at the many people Emanuel knew, all of whom were over 75, who were doing rather well. They were certainly not ready to depart from this world. Emanuel was told that when he turns 75, he will push the 75 desired death age to 80, then to 85, maybe even to 90-years-old. As we wish at each birthday party, to one hundred and twenty.

Emanuel’s argument is that society and families-and you, We, the People-will be better off if nature takes its course swiftly and promptly, at 75-years-old!

Ezekiel “Zeke” Emanuel is an American oncologist, bioethicist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. He is the current Vice Provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy.

According to Emanuel, “death panels” are required to eliminate human deadweight from our planet.

The New York Post 2009 op-ed, “Deadly Doctors” refers to the health bills coming out of Congress that would put the decisions about We, the People’s, health care in the hands of presidential appointees. They will decide your medical plan’s coverage, how much leeway your health your doctor will have and what seniors get, or do not get, under Medicare.

One of former President Obama’s top health advisers, in whom no American should ever put trust in his power to make decisions about their health is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel.

Whoever Saves a Life Saves the World

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is a Jew who does not follow Judaism’s sacrosanct.

Judaism conduct is according to the saying, “Whoever saves a life saves the world.” Pikuach nefesh, is the principle in Jewish law that the preservation of human life overrides virtually any other religious rule; when the life of a specific person, of any age, is in danger, almost any mitzvah, the commandment commanded by God to be performed as a religious duty, becomes inapplicable.

In his capacity in the Obama administration, Emanuel was advising budgetary cuts of 500 billion-plus in Medicare over 10 years that will not be pain-free. “Vague promises of savings from cutting waste, enhancing prevention and wellness, installing electronic medical records and improving quality are merely ‘lipstick’ cost control, more for show and public relations than for true change,” he wrote in the Health Affairs February 27, 2008.

The savings he referred to would require changing how doctors think about their patients. In the Journal of the American Medical Association, June 18, 2008, Emanuel penned that doctors take the Hippocratic Oath too seriously, as an imperative to do everything for the patient regardless of the cost or effects on others.

Indeed, that’s what patients want their doctors to do. However, Emanuel wants doctors to look beyond the needs of their patients and consider social justice, such as whether the money could be better spent on somebody else. That is deliberate negligence or could it mean euthanasia?

Emanuel was singled out by opponents of health-care reform as a “deadly doctor,” who, according to the opinion column in the New York Post, wanted to limit medical care for “a grandmother with Parkinson’s or a child with cerebral palsy.”

Though it is well known that the Left, to which Emanuel belongs, have poor regard for life and on a manufactured occasion they lean to act the part of God, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is by far no God.

Emanuel reminds me, a Jew, of the method of the Nazis’ selection process. To go left, it’s to go out to the yard and have no chance to survive; to go right, it’s to stand and wait for transportation to a Forced Labor Camp and have a slim hope to survive. After rounding a group of Jews, an appointed Nazi officer would either point for the prisoner to go left or right of the room, with no further explanation. One side was for those deemed healthy to undergo forced labour, the other was for those to be sent to the gas chamber.

Dr. Emanuel has proven to act as an authoritarian officer that will police who shall live and who shall die. Are the American people prepared to again face his reprehensible actions?

While Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel served as chief health policy advisor to the Obama administration, his goal was to transform American health care into a system that provides higher-quality, lower-cost care. Emanuel was the architect of the Affordable Act Care (ACA), also known as “Obamacare.”

To implement this medical coverage approach Dr. Emanuel and his boss, then-President Barack Obama simply deceived the American people. Obama used the slogan: “If you like your health care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health care plan,” a lie that was followed by millions of Americans losing their doctor and their health plan’s coverage. It produced a health coverage catastrophe.

Fast forward to 2020, if Emanuel stuck to his guns, Joe Biden, age 78 years, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, age 80 years, Senator Dick Durbin, age 76 years, Senator Dianne Feinstein, age 87 years, Rep. Maxine Waters, age 82 years, and other professional politicians who are still serving have over-stayed their time in the world and must be eliminated from the Washington D.C. scene.

It is important to mention that Joe Biden, who is waiting in abeyance to become the United States 46th president, has already announced to the American people that he will nominate Janet Yellin, age 74 years, only a few months before she turns age 75 years, as his Treasury Secretary and John Kerry, age 76 years, as the first-ever US climate leader. According to Emanuel’s disregard for life, that means that Kerry is well overdue to leave our planet and Yellin will follow him in a few months.

Should they all be given Emanuel’s “euthanasia pill”?

Joe Biden has already “nominated” Emanuel as his Coronavirus adviser, notwithstanding the fact that Biden’s COVID-19 advisers are more deadly than the virus itself. We are told that Ezekiel Emanuel plans to reverse the Trump ­administration’s intent to offer the vaccine to those over 65-years-old – regarded to be at the highest risk to contract the virus – ahead of the general population. Additionally, Emanuel argues in a new piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association, that the elderly shouldn’t be given vaccine priority – because they don’t have as long to live anyway.

Emanuel’s mindset has already had an effect. McKinsey consultants firm proposed that while you think the medical professionals have your interest at heart, Purdue Parma should give rebates for opioid overdoses.

Do We, the People, want to empower a person like Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel to decide what is good for us?

Are you listening, all those over 65-years-old and who voted for Biden?