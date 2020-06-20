Renowned Fence Expert Jim Acosta Discovers Useless Barrier At CNN

By
Alan Gray
-

Renowned fence expert, CNN’s own Jim Acosta was pleased to discover a fence at CNN that he could pass judgement on.

As usual, Acosta’s ranting made little sense, but in the USA, he has the right to say almost anything he wants. That is likely to remain the case for at least another four years, as he campaigns vigorously to re-elect Donald Trump.

Back in January 2019, Acosta went on a rant about the wall at the southern US border. His aim was to prove that walls don’t work, but instead, he proved the opposite.

Acosta’s attempts to portray himself as a valued journalist are constantly trashed by his own actions, as a provocateur rather than a seeker of knowledge.

That’s why he has become a caricature of himself. While he continues to pretend he is a journalist, all he succeeds in doing is tarnishing good journalists.

CNN’s Jim Acosta, Don Lemon, Brian Stelter, Chris Cuomo, and Anderson Cooper are all clowns, not journalists. Their main value is giving the world something to laugh about. Sadly, many democrats wrongly believe these loons are journalists.

Jim Acosta, Fence Expert. Cartoon by NewsBlaze
Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British solder in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

