Democrat Idea Of Unity

The Democrat politician’s idea of unity appears to mean they get what they want and everyone else loses. That is typical of their stupid point of view.

Speaking to Congress about a likely second Trump impeachment trial, Senator Rand Paul reminded Democrats about something they had conveniently forgotten – that many of them had openly incited violence against Republicans and businesses in the previous few years.

Their “show impeachment trial,” if it goes ahead, will be unconstitutional. But the Democrats currently have control of the House, the Senate, the Presidency, Big Tech, many big businesses and of course the Deep State. So they are in no frame of mind to care about anything that Rand Paul says and they have no use for logic or truth. They only care about their version of truth that they used to deride as “alternative facts.”

Deadly Incitement

Senator Paul reminded them that Bernie Sanders previously instigated a deadly pushback against Republicans on healthcare, which resulted in the shooting of Steve Scalise, by a Bernie supporter. Even Bernie doesn’t remember that.

Maxine Waters called for violence against Republicans more than once. Of course, Maxine thinks that is perfectly acceptable. According to Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Maxine Waters was the most corrupt member in Congress during 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2011.

In appointing a partisan, pro-impeachment democrat to preside over the unconstitutional impeachment trial, Democrats have once again shown their true colors. It clearly is not fair or sane, and that alone puts the lie to their empty calls for unity.

They only want unity on their terms – their way or the highway.

Rand Paul wisely said “This impeachment is nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to further divide the country.”

It is clear that if Donald Trump is no longer president, congress has no power under the constitution to impeach him. Congress cannot impeach a private citizen. So could it be Trump is secretly still president and Joe Biden is just there for show?

Senator Paul noted that “Impeachment is for removal from office and the accused here has already left office.”

“Hyperpartisan Democrats are about to drag our great country down into the gutter of rancor and vitriol the likes of which has never been seen in our nation’s history.”

But Donald Trump is living rent-free in what is left of the minds of Congressional Democrats. The Democrats need Donald Trump as their bogeyman. Without him, they have nothing.

Here is what Donald Trump actually said, that Democrats want to impeach him for “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

That was definitely not incitement.

Other Democrat Incitement

Rand Paul also reminded Congress that Democrat Cory Booker incited violence, calling for his supporters to “get up in the face of congresspeople.” The Senator said that was “a very visual and specific incitement.”

“Maxine Waters incited violence when she literally told her supporters and I quote ‘if you see a member of the trump administration at a restaurant, at a department store, at a gas station or anyplace you make a crowd and you push back on them.'”

Kamala Harris famously offered to pay the bills for BLM and Antifa activists who were arrested while looting and burning cities.

The democrat mayor of Seattle condoned violence by calling the armed takeover and destruction of part of her city “a summer of love.” In Beverly Hills, BLM and Antifa mobs called to “eat the rich.” Yet Democrats say nothing about these things they condoned or gave a free pass to.

It is as though those things never happened. And in their tiny brains, perhaps nothing did happen.

It isn’t that Congressional Democrats have dual standards – they have no standards at all. All they have is partisan politics and lies. Sadly, it seems a majority of Democrat voters will accept any lie as long as it is told by a democrat and it is against a Republican.

Unity, Unity

In closing his remarks on the attempt to impeach private citizen Trump, Senator Rand Paul said “It’s a sham. This is a travesty, a dark blot on the history of our country. I urge my colleagues to reconsider this kangaroo court.”

While Joe Biden asked for unity, he wasn’t serious, otherwise it may have been delivered in Richard III style, “Unity, unity, my kingdom for unity.”

And with that, the Democrat idea of unity sinks into the swamp. Democrat voters approve of that, and they will continue to do so until it turns around and is aimed at them. Eventually, it will, and by then, they may be begging for unity, but at that point, nobody will care what they think.