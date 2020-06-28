The Entitled Mob Calls To Eat the Beverly Hills Rich

Ordinarily, Beverly Hills is known to be a very quiet city. People choose to live in this affluent edifice because of its charm and being most systematized.

As the weekend entered, on Friday night, June 26, 2020, considering that due to COVID-19 people are not yet fully up and running with their various life activities, Beverly Hills was rather quiet.

Then the current peaceful protesters arrived to the Beverly Hills neighborhoods, where those who support them live, and changed the quietness.

Commonly, the arrogant and rich ‘elites’, morally and mentally addled, have stood aside as the violent mob invaded the domain of the “lesser individuals” and destroyed their neighborhoods. And while that was taking place the ‘elites’ cheered them on, in unison, using their sick moral values “virtue signaling” in their hope for beneficial effects at the personal and the collective level.

Some of the celebrities even contributed to the bail fund to bail out BLM and Antifa operatives arrested by police in other cities. They thought it was all good while the “protestors,” rioters and looters were destroying Minneapolis, Seattle and Chicago.

And now the rather violent mob are invading the sacred and safe realm of the ‘elites’ and wow, they are no longer cheering them on. Rather, they are calling for the police to come rescue them. That police that they, only the day before, vocally despised. They want the police to disperse the mob, get them away from their gated homes, quiet streets and favored dining and shopping centers.

Coming Back To Bite

It is one thing for the mob to attack the lower and middle class sphere, but it is totally another aspect for the mob to attack the ‘elites’ on their home court.

These lawless anarchists, thieves, want to abolish the police; they want to curtail the ability of the police to protect you, the commoners. AND the wealthy, behind their well-guarded mansions, the movie “stars,” the sport player millionaires, and the authorities – states and cities – support this most unwise idea of defunding or abolishing the police.

The real lesson for the rest of us, the people, the grubby and deplorable, is to never listen to the nuisance drivel spouted by these rich, ignorant fools.

The Beverly Hills city police force is well vetted for the job they were hired to do and they carry out their policing task in the most professional manner. This past Friday the Beverly Hills Police acted well considering the recent limitations put on them to perform the job expected of them.

I posted on the Beverly Hills Twitter page, “@BeverlyHillsPD your actions today, clearing the Black Lives Matter mob out of the city, a good job, you handled the hoodlums well.”

Beverly Hills PD clearing Black Lives Matter mob out of the city today, good job, you handled to hoodlums well. These anarchists, thieves, want to abolish the police, they want to curtail the police ability to protect you…it is coming to YOUR HOME @ https://t.co/Fs56abUgP9 — Nurit Greenger (@NuritGrg) June 27, 2020

Beverly Hills Residents

Beverly Hills is a very affluent small city in which many Jews reside. Considering their lengthy persecution history, Jews, in particular, are extremely concerned about their safety.

When the violence comes to the well-off neighborhoods, in which many Jews reside, they will call for the police’s help whose funding they proposed to radically cut, and whose ability to act they helped to cut off at the knees.

The NY Times, Los Angeles Times, the Beverly Hills Courier, the Jewish Journal Jewish cabal, traditionally, their readership include many Jews – all have made endless effort to minimize, as far as they could, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter (BLM) Kristallnacht-like horrific pogrom that took place at the end of May 2020 in the Los Angeles Fairfax District, rather Jewish neighborhood, and Rodeo Drive, downtown Beverly Hills.

Voting

These Democrats will be voting for apparent dementia-stricken Joe Biden so this kind of behavior will be normalized; just like they have normalized Muslim Students for “Justice” in Palestine’s abhorrent anti-Semitic behavior towards Jewish students on so many US campuses.

They have managed to normalize this destruction to our civilized society type of behavior so they do not have to deal with it as they should. It will however come to bite them one by one. Be careful what you wish for, elites, it is coming to YOUR HOME.

Lawless

America can now be categorized, where democrats are in charge, to a large extent, as a lawless country. The government – the states’ governors and cities’ mayors – do not do their job, they do not protect the people! They are unfit for their job.

There will be no safe places to escape to, only safe people when they protect themselves! Time to get a gun and use it when necessary.

The Black Lives Matter mob in Los Angeles seized a privately owned American flag in a residential suburb, shredding it and pulling it down. pic.twitter.com/gCffXqZuwZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

Law and Order

Not everyone is calling for defunding the police, though. Rabbi Aryeh Spero in New Jersey issued a press release calling for Defending, not defunding police. See Conference of Jewish Affairs Issues a Call To DEFEND, Don’t Defund the Police.

Stating its gratefulness for the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women in blue, the Conference of Jewish Affairs asked people of conscience to show their support for police and first responders. They also condemned the violent behavior by Antifa and Black Lives Matter against police, innocent people, and property.

Rabbi Spero did something the elites and celebrities did not. He thought through the consequences of supporting or leaving a crazy mob unchecked. “Those who appreciate and respect our police and first responders strenuously reject the irresponsible, dangerous calls to defund and disband our nation’s police departments. We appreciate the police, we respect the badge they wear, and we need fully funded police departments to help protect the lives of people of all races and backgrounds across America, the Rabbi said.”

Eat The Rich

It remains to be seen whether the virtue-signaling celebrities and elites will continue to support defunding the police and voting for the same Democrat politicians that appeased the mobs. If that happens, the mobs may return to do what they said they would do, “Eat The Rich.”

As Rabbi Spero noted, “Justice must be justice for all, and justice is not limited to one area or group only. It is a false claim that support for justice for George Floyd requires that injustices being perpetrated now by the rioters are to be overlooked.”