Why Discord Gamer App Is Still Popular in 2020

Real gamers know the Discord Gamer App. This app allows users to mention other players in chat by using discord quote, enables them to call and many other exciting features. It was founded in 2015, and by July 2019 there were over 250 million users of the software.

Within a short period, discord managed to get 250 million subscribers. But few know how they managed to remain so popular. It was a simple formula – they offer all the latest features which are essential for gamers such as real-time voice changer, quotes, server customisation, plus, it’s free!

Here are the details to show what other factors make discord trendy.

Real-Time Voice Changer

Changing voice to prank friends is a very interesting feature that gamers love. To do this, anyone just needs to install any Discord Voice Changer in a computer, and after getting it installed, it is ready to use to tease a friend with a fake identity. Voice Mod, Clown Fish, Morph Vox Jr and AV voice changer software are some excellent examples of some of the best voice changers for discord.

Below is a list of voice effects which the clownfish application offers to its users.

Alien

Atari

Female pitch

Helium pitch

Clone

Mutation

Baby pitch

Radio

Fast Mutation

Slow Mutation

Robot

Custom pitch

Male pitch

Silence

Emojis

A wide range of people love to use emojis in their conversations. But why? Do they look good in-between lines of our messages? The answer is “no.” The real reason people use emojis in their chats because gamers always try to express emotions in their conversations.

Earlier on discord, words were the only option for users to express their emotions. But after several updates, users were able to use emojis in person or group chats. For instance, two friends are sharing a funny moment over discord chat. And they use an “emoji with two drops of tears coming out” to express their extent of laugh most of the time, which makes the moment even funnier eventually.

Discord Quotes

In the previous version of the app, it was very challenging to understand the messages of a group chat. That is because there was no option to quote any last words of other group members. Now in the most recent version, it is very easy to markdown anyone on discord, and all credit goes to discord quotes.

Discord offers three options to quote to other users. Options are as follows.

Block Quotes.

Use Code Blocks To Quote Someone on Discord.

Using A Quote Bot.

Discord Server Customization

Discord allows its users to hack discord servers directly. As an owner or higher rank user, you’ll be able to quickly find IP of every user who is entering in server.

Every Discord server owner gets all rights to customise Discord servers as per their imagination or development skills. To make these changes live, the server owner must possess some knowledge of coding to open doors of a hidden treasure in discord.

Discord Nitro

Nitro is premium add on subscription for Discord. It adds several premium features to a Discord server. Such as HD Recording and Uploading, Fancy Badge, allow users to customise their discord tag, Server boost, animated avatars.

Many users claim that Discord Nitro is a waste of money, but as per experts if anyone uses Discord for gaming only then could be a waste of money. But if they are a leader of a community that has several active users, then spending money on Nitro worth because every community member will also get all features of Discord Nitro.

Nitro offers two subscription plans – Nitro $9.99 per month plan, and Nitro Classic plan, which cost $4.99 per month. If anyone wishes to subscribe for yearly plans, then Nitro plan comes at $99.99 per year and Nitro Classic at $49.99 per year.

Discord Is for Everyone, Not Just Gamers

In most App stores, Discord is listed as “Chat for gamers.” But somehow, it is common because of its integration with gaming platforms like Steam and Twitch. This has made it extremely popular with 56 million downloads completed by users every month.

So, every month 56 million gamers install Discord? Maybe not because Discord is one of the best chat or video calling platforms that cares for its user’s privacy and security. And business owners always remain concerned about their security in comparison to gamers.

Discord’s client-server architecture always ensures that IP information of users must forever remain secure and protect users from potential DDoS attacks.

Additionally, discord also features a location lock, that instantly notifies a user when someone attempts to log in from an unusual IP address. For an extra layer of security, Discord provides two-factor authentication just like Facebook, Gmail and other google accounts.

Price and Miscellaneous

For startups, Discord could be one of the best platforms for business to get in touch with clients for a conference meeting. Zoom app is also good, but it has many loopholes that put users crucial data at risk, and another possible problem is that Zoom is based in China.

Any business that requires to send large files should consider buying a nitro subscription for sharing big files with a larger upload size of 50MB, higher quality screen share, and of course animated emoji.

Every company prefers performance and productivity, and it is a fact that Discord is a lighter application than Slack. So, it directly means that it will always take minimum time on every start.

Moreover, discord staff are super responsive on email, Reddit and Twitter.

Conclusion

It’s a good thing that gamers have discord, but for a while, skype was also a good competitor. But probably because of Microsoft, Skype focused on business people and ignored the gaming space. But Discord took better care of gamers by taking minimal CPU usage, along with a good overlay and goes out of its way to enable users with many possible ways to manage discord server.

Does any other communication app or skype allow all these things? Certainly no. Discord may be an app made by gamers but it is not only for gamers.