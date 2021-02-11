Somali Cycling Federation Trains Coaches for Schools

Somali Cycling Federation on Wednesday, 10 February 2021, concluded a three-day coaching course for 20 physical education teachers from schools in different districts.

The training course was conducted by national level instructors, who benefitted from a high-level course organized by the international Cycling Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in March last year.

“I am very delighted that our instructors have been able to conduct national level cycling coaching course to pass their knowledge to young coaches in our schools. This will help speed up the development of cycling activities across the country” Somali Cycling Federation president, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, said at the closing ceremony of the three-day course on Wednesday.

He said that the federation is scheduled to organize development courses for more schools, universities and regions in a bid to accelerate cycling development in the entire nation. “I would like to thank the national Olympic Committee for Somalia for helping us successfully organize such a course” President Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, noted.

Meanwhile, Somali State minister for youth and sport, his Excellency Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Ali, who spoke at the conclusion ceremony of the training course, extolled the Somali Cycling Federation for its commitment to spread the sport throughout the country.

“The federation’s commitment to the sport, is more praiseworthy and as a government we are ready to help you as much as we can. We are more open to sport” State minister for youth and sport, his Excellency Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Ali, said.

“Sport plays a key role in befriending people and in Somalia it has much more importance for us, because I know it plays a key role in pacifying the nation, so we prioritize it” the State minister added, before announcing the end of the three-day training course that was held at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee of Somalia.