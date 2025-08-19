Menu
SFF vp Abdirashid Abdulle presents trophy to winmning team. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
Sport
Maiden Somali Beach Soccer Competition Ends With Hiil Team Winning Historic Event

Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar
Somali Football Federation made a significant achievement by organizing its inaugural Somali beach soccer tourney which was won by Hiil Beach soccer team after beating Balambaalis Team 7-5 on Friday afternoon, making a new era in Somalia’s football history.

President of Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed, expressed his admiration and pride for the beach soccer department lead by Abshir Abdi Abshir and commended the department’s tireless efforts in the implementation of the successful tournament.

President Mohamed’s compliment towards the beach soccer department highlights SFF’s commitment and dedication to encouraging talent and promoting excellence in Somali Football. “I am very privileged to recognize the Beach Soccer Department’s hard work and I emphasize the importance of teamwork in achieving successful events like this” the president said.

Hiil Team celebrate victory. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
The president explained that the groundbreaking competition which attracted 8 teams showcased the SFF’s commitment to promoting Somali football in all forms, providing a platform for players to exercise their skills and passion for the beautiful game. “The successful event is aimed at paving the way for increased future beach soccer tournaments and to further develop the game in Somalia” Somali Football Federation president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said in a statement after the successful end of the maiden event on Friday August 15, 2025.

SFF’s commitment to revive and develop football competitions in Somalia such as the recent Futsal Championship, the start of women’s football and holding a Super Cup Match outside the capital for the first time in Somalia’s history demonstrate the federation’s willingness to promote the sport across the nation.

With the inaugural beach soccer tournament, football enthusiasts in Somalia are now looking forward to more exciting footballing opportunities nationwide.

Somali Beach Soccer Competition Photos

youngest football fans. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
SFF vp Abdirashid Abdulle presents trophy to winmning team. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
SFF officials and referees. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
head of beach soccer department Abshir Abdi Abshir. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
final match referees including female. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
final match referees and SFF officials. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
Chairman Somali Community Holland Abdulkadir Ali Nuune presents best goalkeeper award. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
Chairman of Somali Community in Holland Abdulkadir Ali Nuune watching final beach soccer tournament. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
6 beach soccer. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
5 beach soccer. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
4 beach soccer. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
3 beach soccer. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
2 beach soccer. photo: Abdulkadir Muse Osman
