Harry Potter Quiz Show Begins Filming Soon, Accepting Applicants

It has been over a decade since the last Harry Potter book hit shelves, but the franchise is still going strong. On Tuesday, Universal Studios announced a casting call for an upcoming Harry Potter quiz show on Twitter, stating:

“Think you know the most about the Wizarding World? Prove it by competing in the first ever Harry Potter quiz show. Remember to study up in the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom on your next trip to Hogwarts.”

Casting The Harry Potter Quiz Show

The tweet also includes a link to an extensive form for casting. Questions include fan questions such as “Who is your favorite Harry Potter character and why?” and “Which Hogwarts house do you belong to?” as well as more professional questions like what TV shows you might have appeared in and if you are available to film in Los Angeles for two weeks from August 23rd to September 6th.

Details about the nature of the show were released in May according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will last five nights and will be on HBO Max, TBS, and Cartoon Network. There will be four one-hour long quiz shows, trivia games, and a retrospective look back on the series on the final night.

20-Year Anniversary and Speculation

While there are no details about when the show will be aired, it is reasonable to presume that it will be in November to mark the 20th-year anniversary of the release of the first film. The fact that Harry Potter continues to be a strong television property even decades later speaks to the franchise’s strength and J.K. Rowling’s writing.

The release of this quiz show will likely increase speculation that we may find Harry Potter on the small screen, whether as a remake or another look at the wizarding world such as the Fantastic Beasts films.

But while NBC and Universal inked a seven-year deal with Warner Brothers, there are currently no plans for a television series despite some preliminary discussions regarding the trivia game.

Potter Possibilities

Fans have noted that there are plenty of avenues with the Harry Potter universe which could be part of a new series, such as the Marauders and the life of James Potter. And those same fans who may have been wishing for something more on TV may be disappointed to see just a quiz show.

But other truly enthusiastic wizarding fans may take a moment to reread the books and jog up on their memory. There will be an online component to the quiz which will let ordinary individuals play alongside the contestants.