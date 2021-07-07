Mani-Pedi Goes Vegan with Veganic Nail Spa

Mani-Pedi is a treatment that includes a manicure – a treatment for the care of the hands and fingernails – and pedicure – a treatment for the care of the feet, toes, and toenails. That is what Veganic Nail Spa is all about.

The use of the mani-pedi term began in 1972.

When you speak about mani-pedi treatment it is one thing. But when it goes vegan-organic it is all together another story.

I recently attended the grand opening of the Veganic Nail Spa, located in Costa Mesa, Southern California, the first of its kind in the world to combine modern technology and Mother Nature. The event was exalting for many reasons.

The Concept

Conscious, healthy and rejuvenating and safe space, through a fully adaptive vegan and organic nail and spa service with music, scrolling through some photos, reading needed affirmations to create a soothing mood.

The spa technicians focus on the customer and pride themselves of utilizing the resources earth has gifted humanity. This applies to the secret of both the recipes it developed and the materials being used. All treatments use herbal blends made from organic ingredients and essential oils, such as green tea, peppermint, lemongrass, orange peel, ginger root, spearmint soy and tree nuts.

By combining modern technology and Mother Nature, Veganic Nail Spa is able to bring to their customers the best nail and spa experience for any and all personal needs.

Spa Mission Statement

“Customers are our number one priority at Veganic Nail Spa”

A customer’s visit is ensured with the most comfortable and cleanest spa experience with the total absence of harmful chemicals. Products used are mostly natural and organic combined with special herbal spa treatments in order for the customer to depart refreshed and relaxed, both physically and mentally.

About Veganic Nail Spa Creator

Dr. Sam Nguyen, the founder of Veganic Nail Spa, idea was to create space where one can relax, rejuvenate, and escape, for an hour or so, from a busy and stressful life.

She wanted to create a type of nail salon that eliminates the use of harmful chemicals swapping them for organic herbal treatments derived from nature; to provide a holistic experience that impacts both, body and mind. The concept of cleaner, healthier nail and spa experience idea became even more impactful, considering the pandemic people have experience over the last year and a half.

Treatments

The spa can accommodate 16-26 customers, ensuring that everyone feels included and extra pampered, offering a wide range of hand and feet nail services, also perfect for any and all special celebratory occasions.

The spa technicians, dressed in designed uniform and using modern and schick equipment that is sanitized after each use, offer basic manicure and pedicure treatment that include an herbal extract soak in lavender, lemongrass, or peppermint to rejuvenate the body with engulfing scents, even a 5-minute massage for extended relaxation.

On a Personal Note

While attending the spa’s grand opening, I also enjoy the experience of soak, scrub, organic oils, and lotions herbal manicure. I must admit, after soaking my hands in a bowl of nature’s potpourri my hands felt as if they were just re-born, velvety and soft, a baby like skin.

Beauty and Diversity

What captured me as much as the Veganic Nail Spa concept is the people who work it.

Arriving at the venue I could not but notice that most of the attendees, spa staff and guests were all of Vietnamese origin.

Little Saigon, Orange County, Southern California

About 45 miles (72 km) south of Los Angeles, Veganic Nail Spa is located in Costa Mesa city, which is adjacent to Garden Grove and Westminster, Orange County, California.

Little Saigon district, where over 189,000 Vietnamese Americans reside, constituting the largest Vietnamese American (VA) population outside of Vietnam, spreads to Garden Grove and Westminster cities; it is the largest ‘Little Saigon’ – the capital of the former South Vietnam name – in the United States, where a large number of first-generation Vietnamese immigrants originate.

Some History

Westminster was once Orange County’s predominantly middle-class white suburban city of with ample farmland. Since 1978, Little Saigon was initiated with pioneer Vietnamese establishing businesses there. That year, the well-known Nguoi Viet Daily News began publishing from Garden Grove.

New Vietnamese-American kept on arriving to the cities revitalizing the area by opening privately owned businesses and investing in large shopping centers. The Vietnamese community and businesses is now spread into adjacent Stanton, Fountain Valley, Anaheim towns, also Santa Ana – designated as Little Saigon as well.

In in 2005 the Vietnamese supermarket superstore chain Shun Fat Supermarket opened its doors adding to growth of the area. Other services catering to the area’s expanding Vietnamese population are professional offices of doctors, dentists, lawyers, accountants, etc. who speak Vietnamese and English. Of course authentic Vietnamese cuisine is a forefront attraction amongst non-Vietnamese visitors visiting Little Saigon.

Veganic Nail Spa is the latest entrepreneurial addition to widely spread ‘Little Saigon’ community. The spa’s well mannered, well trained technicians-staff are part and parcel of the modern term diversity community; they keep the Vietnamese language and traditions, well mixed with being typical young American youth in all aspects of the term.

What makes them very special is their full understanding that from where their parents ran away, Communist Vietnam, to the United States, where freedom and liberty are sacredly cherished, must never be taken for granted.